Marc Márquez (Honda): Criticism of the aero development

The critical voices about the increasingly rampant aerodynamic development are getting louder and louder among the riders. Marc Márquez is not happy with the effects.

Marc Márquez finished the Misano GP in 7th place on Sunday and completed the MotoGP test in Misano on Monday with disappointing results. He lost no less than 0.973 seconds to the best time of Luca Marini, riding a Ducati GP23, with the 2024 prototype. Márquez said the day before that he was approaching this test with an open mind and would provide the engineers with the best possible information. Now the GP community awaits his decision on whether he will terminate the HRC contract and go to Gresini - or whether he will fulfil his Honda contract for 2024.

Marc Márquez is one of those MotoGP riders who have no joy with the latest aerodynamic escapades. As a result, there are hardly any overtaking manoeuvres on narrow, twisty high-grip tracks like the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, denounced Aleix Espargaró.

"Of course it's nothing new that on a long, wide track with long straights you can overtake better through the slipstream than on a narrow, short track like Misano," Marc admitted. "At Misano there are only two options: Either you overtake like Brad Binder did in the sprint on Saturday, where all his manoeuvres were at the limit. Still, those were very good overtaking manoeuvres, it was very impressive to watch and marvel at them. What he did is very, very difficult. And when you overtake in that way, it often doesn't work out..."

The second method is less attractive: the rider decides not to seriously attack the slower rider in front.

"For example, on Sunday in the race I did times of 1:33.0 min in the last three laps. Luca Marini caught up and set lap times around 1:31.9 min and low 1:32s. I defended my position. And despite the much better pace, it was impossible for him to overtake me. That has a lot to do with today's aerodynamics. But these regulations are fixed until the end of 2026. Those responsible have made these developments possible and allowed them, so we have to accept them. All manufacturers have no choice but to develop in this direction."