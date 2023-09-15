If Marc Márquez leaves, Zarco will join Repsol-Honda

If, after Alex Rins, Marc Márquez also leaves Honda, there will be a shortage of personnel in the two Japanese MotoGP teams.

If Marc Márquez terminates his Honda contract for 2024, there will be a shortage of personnel at Honda's two MotoGP teams. But the Japanese already have a stopgap solution in sight. Current fifth in the world championship Johann Zarco will then ride in Lucio Cecchinello's LCR-Honda team instead of in the Repsol-Honda team alongside Joan Mir, who has only five points to his name after twelve Grand Prix this year.

And at LCR-Honda, Taka Nakagami would be joined by Spaniard Iker Lecuona, who has already ridden for Repsol and Marc Márquez at Jerez this year and then replaced Alex Rins (he is going to the Yamaha factory team after 2023 despite a contract for 2024) at Assen, Silverstone and Spielberg and failed to score a single point.

Lecuona, like Xavi Vierge, has since signed a new HRC contract for the World Superbike Championship. But there is a clause in it that says he can be transferred to MotoGP if necessary.

Lurking ready for his Honda SBK place is Michel Ruben Rinaldi, who has to make room at Aruba-Ducati after 2023 because he is only seventh in the World Championship, and has enquired at Honda. He has been put off for the time being and does not yet know whether he will be able to take over Lecuona's SBK place. Because Marc Márquez will not announce or decide where he will ride in 2024 until the end of September.