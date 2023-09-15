Marc Márquez: What is he up to now?

The guesswork continues. Marc Márquez only emits smoke grenades when asked about his future. There is disagreement at Ducati about whether a transfer makes sense.

Marc Márquez has now even been overtaken in the riders' championship by Red Bull-KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa and occasional racer (only two GP wildcard appearances in 2023). Nevertheless, more is talked and written about the nineteenth-placed rider than about world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia and other world championship candidates. This is due to the cat-and-mouse game that the six-time MotoGP world champion and his new manager Jimmy Martinez have been playing with the public, the fans and the media for months.

The facts: Marc Márquez has been offered a number of times with KTM this year, so you could count on the five fingers of one hand that he has also enquired with Ducati Corse about a place in one of the four teams for 2024.

A move by Marc Márquez to the brand from Borgo Panigale was described by Ducati in the spring and as inconceivable. For the Lenovo team with Bagnaia and Bastianini remains unchanged, and at Pramac Martin and Zarco were considered to be set, at least until the end of June. For they held on to World Championship positions 2 and 4.

Márquez to Mooney VR46-Ducati was of course hopeless. His brother was already under contract with Gresini, and at first they wanted "Diggia" Di Giannantonio to be an Italian, for example Tony Arbolino.

But then the 33-year-old Zarco demanded a two-year contract with Pramac, Ducati refused and released him to Honda. When it became clear at the Austrian GP that Pierer Mobility would not get an additional two places and Marc's results became increasingly dismal, the story "Márc Márquez to Ducati" took on more concrete form.

Officially, nothing was confirmed or denied at Ducati. "We are not desperate to find a top rider. Because our riders are in 1st to 3rd place in the World Championship standings," was the Ducati managers' statement in the summer.

At the Austrian GP, Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna let slip in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com that Franco Morbidelli was a candidate for Pramac as Zarco's successor. He pointed to Morbidelli's second place in the World Championship in 2020 and three GP wins this year with Yamaha.

Before the Misano GP, there were growing indications that Marc Márquez would join Gresini Racing alongside his brother Alex.

Not everyone at Ducati is happy with such a solution. Gigi Dall'Igna is in favour, he doesn't want to let the chance of the superstar slip away. Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Holding, holds a fifty-fifty position on the subject. He is wavering after the washout with Jorge Lorenzo, who skimmed a total fee of €25 million in the two years 2017 and 2018 and was eclipsed by Dovizioso, who received 1.5 million.

Sporting director Paolo Ciabatti and team coordinator Davide Tardozzi can be seen to be living well without Marc Márquez.

Gigi Dall'Igna is at pains to give the impression that the signing of Márquez is not an issue at Ducati Corse. "I don't think anything like that will happen," he said in Spielberg.

At the same time, the word at Ducati is: "If Gresini Racing hires the Spaniard, we have no influence. We can't dictate to the customer teams, with the exception of Pramac, which riders they sign."

With that said, Ducati stars Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Bezzecchi can be placated. Ducati just pretends to come to Marc Márquez unexpectedly - like the virgin to the child.

Carlo Merlini, commercial director at Gresini, does not conceal his interest in Márquez. "Sure, if Marc Márquez or Joan Mir were available to sign with Gresini, Gresini would love to ally with such a rider," he told AS. "Who wouldn't?"

Even if no one at Ducati confirms it: There is much to suggest that Marc Márquez will be infiltrated at Gresini Racing and the Márquez brothers will be united under one roof.

Journalists are put off at Ducati when they ask about the situation regarding Marc Márquez. "You'll have to ask Carlo Merlini from Gresini Racing. We are not negotiating with Márquez," is the current message from Ducati Corse. "Maybe there is some truth to it, but we really don't know." Hardly anyone at Ducati can be quoted at the moment.

Marc Márquez let it slip on Thursday before the Misano GP that he had already made up his mind and that the test with the 2024 prototype would no longer have any influence.

After the failed test with a gap of almost 1 sec, he announced that he had two plans and would decide soon, either in India (24.9.) or in Japan (1.10.).

At the moment, neither Ducati nor Honda like to really assess what the 59-time MotoGP winner is up to.

This personnel issue will remain at least as exciting as the action on the race track at the Indian GP.