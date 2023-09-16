Gigi Dall'Igna: "We satisfy demand from the teams".

Because the Japanese factories Honda and Yamaha have fallen far behind this year, the competitors are now supposed to grant them new "concessions", i.e. technical privileges, so that they can develop faster and catch up again. But KTM has so far resisted such concessions. Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola even wants the factory that has four MotoGP teams and eight riders in the field (i.e. Ducati) to get fewer test days in future. He would prefer no factory to be allowed to equip more than three teams.

"So we have to decide to give Massimo Rivola some teams," Ducati-Corse race director Dall'Igna remains calm on the subject. He is amused by this suggestion. "It's not a problem. Everyone complains that we have four teams. But we are in a free market. We don't give the bikes away for free, we satisfy a demand. When we were not competitive, the demand for the Desmosedici bikes was limited. Besides, in the past Honda and Yamaha have always equipped a lot of customer teams and riders. No one ever complained about it at the time."

Furthermore, Gigi Dall'Igna, who won 12 out of 20 races last year and has already triumphed in 10 out of 12 Sunday races in 2023, stresses, "I have never asked for a rule change in the MotoGP class. I study the technical regulations and then build the bikes."

Indeed, in his almost ten years as general manager at Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall'Igna has already caused quite a stir with his revolutionary ideas and technical innovations.

He manoeuvred the Ducati Factory Team into Open Class status in 2014 and 2015, even though it was not in the spirit of the regulations, but it was also not expressly forbidden. So he got twelve instead of five engines (!) and two litres more for the races. Later he surprised the opponents with the winglets, the rear and front device, the holeshot device, the controversial rear wing "spoon", fully covered wheels, rear spoilers and so on.

However, all these concepts and devices were not concessions, but the smart 57-year-old designer was always a nose ahead of his competitors by carefully studying the "technical regulations".