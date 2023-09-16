Now certain: Franco Morbidelli with Pramac in 2024

At the Austrian GP, the second Pramac place next to Jorge Martin was still kept free for Marc Márquez. But in the meantime, nobody disputes that Franco Morbidelli will take over Zarco's place.

As recently as June, the intention at Ducati Corse was to leave the two top MotoGP teams Lenovo and Prima Pramac unchanged in terms of personnel for 2024 with Bagnaia and Bastianini as well as Martin and Zarco. Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti, speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com, made it clear that Zarco, as a Frenchman, was a valuable ambassador for both Ducati and generator manufacturer Pramac, as well as being fourth in the World Championship and having 19 MotoGP podiums to his name!

But Ducati also knew that Zarco, at 33, lacked the consistency and riding ability of young stars like Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini and Bezzecchi and had yet to win a MotoGP race. Therefore, his request for a new two-year MotoGP contract was rejected. Even before that, Ducati had considered transferring Zarco to Gresini if Bezzecchi joined Pramac and got a GP24 there.

Bezzecchi then announced in Spielberg that he would also ride for Mooney Ducati in 2024. At that point Marc Márquez was still an option for Pramac, so that slot at Ducati Corse was kept open and secretly reserved for Franco Morbidelli, who will be replaced by six-time MotoGP winner Alex Rins in the factory Yamaha team in 2024.

So 28-year-old Morbidelli will be one of four VR46 Riders Academy protégés riding for Ducati in the "premier class" next season. This could be a promising move to keep the Mooney VR46 team as a satellite team beyond 2024.

We know: Yamaha and Pierer Mobility AG are also looking for a customer team for the years after 2024. Besides VR46, RNF-Aprilia and LCR-Honda will then negotiate a new contract and possibly look for a new partner.

Morbidelli won the Moto2 World Championship at Marc VDS in 2017, then contested the 2018 MotoGP World Championship there on a Honda RC213V and moved to the new Petronas Yamaha team for 2019 with Fabio Quartararo.

He enjoyed his best season there in 2020 with three MotoGP wins and second place overall - with a 2019 M1 to boot.

In June 2021, he had to undergo surgery for a knee injury after the Dutch TT, and with Yamaha parting ways with Viñales in August 2021, Morbidelli was given a place in the Monster Yamaha factory team, where Quartararo was by now well on his way to winning the title.

Morbidelli, who never raced in the Moto3 World Championship and had eight Moto2GP wins in total, did not get on well with the new Yamaha M1 models. He finished the 2021 World Championship in 17th place (47 points) and did not finish higher than 19th in 2022 (42 points). Morbido" is currently twelfth in the World Championship with 68 points, directly behind "El Diablo", his French team-mate. In Misano, he did not finish higher than 18th and 15th in the sprint and on Sunday.

Yamaha Motor Racing also offered Morbidelli a place in the factory Superbike team for 2024 as the successor to Toprak Razgatlioglu. But the Italian turned it down because he wants to restore his tarnished reputation on a competitive bike in MotoGP.

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.