Stefan Bradl: India and Japan GP on LCR Honda

Because Alex Rins is still not fit for action after his tibia and fibula fracture at Mugello, Stefan Bradl will definitely contest the next two Grand Prix for LCR.

Alex Rins shone with the third best time at the Italian GP on Friday, but then crashed badly in the Sprint Race on 9 June and suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula. He first received an external fixator in Florence after an initial operation, suffered excruciating pain for days and then had to undergo a second operation at Ruber Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

The six-time MotoGP winner, who won in Texas in 2023 for Castrol-LCR Honda, did take part in a riding session on a Honda Fireblade superbike at MotorLand Aragón during the weekend of the Catalunya GP, but then had to cancel for the Misano GP as well. He was replaced there by Japanese Takumi Takahashi, who lost more than 5 sec and was therefore ineligible for qualifying.

The managers of the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) have now decided to put German test rider Stefan Bradl (33) on the LCR Honda at the Buddh International Circuit (24.9.) and at the Twin Ring Motegi (1.).

Bradl has already won a 125cc World Championship race at the stop-and-go circuit in Motegi in 2008 and finished fifth in MotoGP there in 2013 - as a regular rider at LCR.

Bradl contested the Moto World Championship for LCR-Honda for three years from 2012 to 2014 and has already stepped in for Alex Rins at Assen in 2023. He steered the Honda RC213V there (with a Kalex chassis) to 14th place.

In Misano it was heard that Rins still had problems with damaged nerves in his injured right leg, which is why he had to postpone his comeback indefinitely. But this rumour was denied by LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello as well as by Yamaha race director Lin Jarvis.

Alex Rins' attending doctor from Ruber Hospital came to the Catalunya GP and explained that recovery simply takes a lot of time because the lower part of the tibia was badly damaged by a comminuted fracture at Mugello. "As far as I know, there are no unexpected problems with the healing," Lucio Cecchinello explained.

Nevertheless, it is not excluded that Stefan Bradl will also compete for LCR in Mandalika (15.10.), Phillip Island (22.10.) and Buriram (29.10.).

Honda Superbike World Championship rider Iker Lecuona, who replaced Rins during the summer break, has to contest the SBK event in Aragón on 24.9, and on 1.10 he will compete in Portimão. After that, the SBK final will take place in Jerez on 29.10.