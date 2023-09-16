Franco Morbidelli: Now a place at Pramac beckons

Marc Márquez said in Misano on Thursday that he had already made the decision for 2024. Everything points to him ending up with brother Marc at Gresini-Ducati.

In the four Ducati teams for the 2024 MotoGP season, two of the eight places are still not confirmed. At Lenovo Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will ride again, and at Mooney VR46 Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini are signed again.

But at Prima Pramac Ducati, the seat next to World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin became vacant after the departure of Johann Zarco. For a short time it looked as if Marc Márquez could dock there, but that would probably have disturbed the Ducati domestic peace with the proven forces from Bagnaia to Martin and Bezzecchi as well as Bastianini too much. That's why Gresini Racing is now keeping the second bike next to Alex Márquez ready for Marc Márquez.

World Championship third Marco Bezzecchi (24) has already made his decision. He will stay with the Mooney VR46 Ducati and then wants to move up to the Lenovo factory team in 2025.

"We didn't want to give the team and Bezzecchi a deadline and we didn't," explained Gigi Dall'Igna, the general manager of Ducati Corse, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The team is a Ducati team, Bezzecchi is really a great rider who grew up in the Ducati family." Since the Misano GP it is clear: Bezzecchi will stay in Rossi's VR46 team and will ride a GP23 there.

But with a previous year's bike, Enea Bastianini achieved four MotoGP wins and third place in the World Championship last year!

Marc Márquez was a candidate for the seat at Prima Pramac Ducati if "Bez" did not claim it. The six-time MotoGP world champion is now offering his services at a special price because he is desperate to leave Honda - although the contract does not expire until the end of 2024.

KTM company boss Stefan Pierer reported in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com back in July: "You wouldn't believe how often Márc Márquez has been offered to us in recent months."

No wWonder then that the Repsol Honda star and his Jimmy Manager Martinez have also enquired at Ducati - especially as they have the best racing bikes and even brother Alex has already won a Sprint Race there in 2023.

Gigi Dall'Igna is reluctant to give a clear answer. "Anyway, it's a difficult story. I don't think Marc Márquez will ride for Ducati in the future. On the other hand, it has often been shown - nothing is impossible in our sport," laughed the successful Italian.

Marc Márquez is a delicate subject at Ducati Corse. Gigi Dall'Igna won the 125cc World Championship on Derbi with Marc Márquez in his Piaggio days in 2010. They know and appreciate each other.

Ducati: What are the arguments against Marc Márquez?

What is the argument against signing Márquez, who won no less than 44 per cent of all his MotoGP races until the Jerez crash on 19 July 2020?

Not much. Because with eight world championship title wins and a total of 85 GP victories (59 in MotoGP) as well as 92 pole positions and 139 podiums in 239 GP starts, the 30-year-old Spaniard is the most successful GP rider of the present day. The Ducati riders like Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Martin felt snubbed because they have been riding the Desmosedici since the beginning of their MotoGP careers and have earned high merits with this bike.

But Marc Márquez, even with the tired Honda RC213V, has already reached the front row twice this year - and at least third place in the sprint at Portimão. His riding skills are undisputed - as 7th place in Misano recently proves. His brand colleagues were 20 sec slower.

"Yes, yes, we don't have to talk about how fast Marc Márquez is," Dall'Igna emphasises. "We know that very well."

Besides, Marc Márquez already stated in the autumn of 2022: "With a Ducati, all riders are fast."

A correct remark: for Ducati won twelve out of 20 Grand Prix last year and achieved 16 pole positions in the previous year. In addition, seven of the eight Desmosedici riders achieved podium finishes, 32 in total. And in the riders' world championship, four riders finished in the top eight.

2023 presents a similar picture: Ducati (Bagnaia 5x, Bezzecchi 2x, Martin 2x) has already won nine of the twelve Grand Prix. Aprilia (Aleix Espargaró) two, Honda (Alex Rins) one. In the riders' championship, six Ducati riders are in the top nine.

Marc Márquez has lost faith in Honda. A look at the world championship standings underlines this. The former series winner is currently in 19th place (behind Dani Pedrosa, who has only contested two GPs). Last year he finished the riders' world championship in 13th place.

With sponsor Prima keen to get an Italian, Pramac now has Italian Franco Morbidelli, the 2017 Moto2 World Champion and 2020 MotoGP runner-up (with three GP wins) on Yamaha, firmly scheduled instead of Zarco (he's going to HRC).

"Morbidelli has had very good results in 2020. At the moment, nobody can go fast on his bike," Gigi Dall'Igna noted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

At the moment, everything points to Marc Márquez riding a Ducati GP23 with brother Alex at Gresini Racing in 2024. Therefore, Moto2 title contender Tony Arbolino has not found a MotoGP place at Gresini and has re-signed with Marc VDS for Moto2.

If the deal with Marc Márquez at Gresini Racing works out, he could fancy his chances of a place in the Pramac team at Ducati Corse for 2024 - and get a current MotoGP bike.

Why doesn't Marc Márquez announce his decision yet? Perhaps he finds it difficult to ride for a very modest fee instead of an annual salary of around 18 million euros.

But after four botched years with only three GP wins, the ambitious Spaniard desperately needs a winning bike.

And even Enea Bastianini, riding a second-hand Ducati GP21 for Gresini Racing in 2022, won four World Championship races and secured third place.

The 2024 MotoGP factory teams

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Marc Márquez? Johann Zarco? Joan Mir)

The 2024 customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Pol Espargaró? A. Fernández? Pedro Acosta)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Mooney VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez?)

LCR Honda (Johann Zarco? Takaaki Nakagami)

The MotoGP factory teams 2023

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Marc Márquez, Joan Mir)

The 2023 customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Pol Espargaró, Augusto Fernández)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Mooney VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio)

LCR Honda (Alex Rins, Takaaki Nakagami)