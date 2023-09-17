Lothar John turns 90: A look back at his career

Lothar John from Schriesheim, very close to Heidelberg, looks back on an eventful and successful racing life. "I was very lucky in my crashes, all of which I survived without major bone fractures, unlike many of my racing colleagues," the jubilarian recounts.

Back then, in the 1960s and 1970s, many road races took place on the closed-off public roads in Europe. John contested his first race as a 20-year-old at the Odenwaldring race in Buchen. A second place on the 500cc BMW was the promising start to his later career. In his honour, his younger brother Manfred has been organising the Odenwald Classic in the neighbouring town of Walldürn at the airfield there as a revival for over 15 years.

Born in Breslau (Silesia, today Wroclaw in Poland) on 17 September 1933, his family fled at the end of the war and landed in the wine village of Schriesheim an der Bergstraße. His father, who was also infected by the motorbike bug like the entire family and competed in a few motorbike competitions before the war, supported Lothar to the best of his ability.

After further successes in the ID class of the time, he moved up to the international licence class in 1959 with a colourful range of motorbike brands. Still on BMW, but with the RS54 racing version, Lothar John competed in the German championship races and international races. In 1960, he scored his first world championship point with sixth place in the half-litre class at the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring. It must be remembered that at that time, championship points were only awarded up to sixth place and the minimum race distance was 200 kilometres.

But since the BMW was soon no longer really competitive in the solo class, it was sold to a team racer. There, the RS engines were particularly sought after. With the proceeds came a Norton Manx 500 and a Bultaco TSS 125, which grew steadily to 200 cc and 250 cc displacement for the 250cc class. The Manx was sold and John switched to a Honda CR 93 for the 125 class.

But the Bultaco was very prone to failure, so it had to make way for a Suzuki 250. However, the T20 was a production bike, which John converted at great expense into a water-cooled racing machine. 1968 was also the year of the first German championship title. The curiosity: When the spare parts for the Suzuki ran out during the season and there were no more pistons, his friend and motorbike dealer Kurt Meier (Mannheim) unceremoniously made his Yamaha TD 1C available for the remaining races. With this, he won the championship for two Japanese brands at the same time.

Many thought the then black-haired man was Italian. Because of his English-sounding surname, many could not tell what kind of countryman he was. So J. Lothar, i.e. the first name, appeared as the surname in the results lists. The name is pronounced German, by the way.

The following year, the new Production Racer from Yamaha, a TD2, was purchased. With it, John not only successfully defended the championship title, but also achieved considerable success in the world championship. Second place at the German Grand Prix behind world champion Kent Anderson, further places in the points earned him 9th place in the final world championship standings as the best West German rider.

At the same time, John rode an MZ in the 125cc class for the racing team of the mail-order company Neckermann. At that time, the big mail-order company imported, besides MZ, the Czech CZ and the Italian Garelli motorbikes. There, too, he achieved top places in the world championship with 4th place at the GP Germany and 5th place at the GP of the CSSR. At that time, only the top 10 riders were awarded World Championship points.

But Lothar John also raced in the larger classes. As a double starter with the then successful Yamahas in the 350cc class and the same type motorbike, upgraded to 354 cc, in the 500cc class. National vice-championships and top 10 places in the world championship races were the result.

At the end of his career, he was given a TR 500 by Röth, the Suzuki importer at the time. But several engine failures thwarted a successful ranking. Unforgettable was the fight for second place with Rodney Gould at the Finnish Grand Prix in Imatra, when a capital engine failure one lap before the end thwarted another place on the podium.

In his 20-year motorsport career, he raced numerous makes and models in all solo classes - including a 50cc Suzuki at Spa-Francorchamps, which his friend Hans-Georg Anscheidt had lent him. Likewise the factory 125cc Suzuki at the GDR Grand Prix. Anscheidt switched to Lothar John's Neckermann-MZ for advertising purposes. Unfortunately, an ignition failure also prevented him from finishing on the podium in second place behind Phil Read (Yamaha). A motorbike swap between fellow racers that would be unthinkable in today's world.

Until a few years ago, Lothar John was a welcome guest at the many classic events. Provided by various collectors, he liked to move the 500cc BMW RS54 and the Yamaha TD2. Thanks to his technical understanding, he quickly got to grips with a wide variety of motorbikes. Problems getting used to new motorbikes were alien to him after only a few laps in training. In the paddock, he was always popular with his fellow racers due to his uncomplicated and friendly manner.