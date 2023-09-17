Ducati record 2023: Already nine wins, 24 podiums

Ducati Corse will continue to dominate the MotoGP World Championship in 2023 with its eight riders. Last year's records could be beaten, although Enea Bastianini (four wins in 2022) is permanently injured.

When Ducati Corse presented its teams for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships in Madonna di Campiglio in January 2023, Gigi Dall'Igna stated that he wanted to surpass the successes of 2022, i.e. in addition to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, he now also wanted to win the Supersport World Championship. This goal is feasible, because the Italian Nicolò Bulega is 60 points ahead of his rival Stefano Manzi after 18 of 24 SSP World Championship races. In addition, Ducati will also supply unit bikes for the new MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023 - here Mattia Casadei secured the World Championship title in Misano.

And while there are still eight Grand Prix and eight Sprint Races to be completed before the World Championship finale in Valencia on 26 November, Ducati can clearly surpass the successes of 2022. Of the eight Ducati riders, only the permanently injured Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio have not yet achieved a podium finish in 2023.

The Ducati record in 2022

Last year's Ducati record is impressive, with the four MotoGP teams (Lenovo, Prima-Pramac, Mooney VR46 and Gresini Racing) and eight riders securing 12 GP wins, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums. In the riders' championship, four riders were promoted to the top-8 last year.

The Ducati record in 2023 after Misano

The current season's record exceeds all expectations: The four teams and eight riders have taken nine MotoGP victories (plus Aleix Espargaró on Aprilia twice, Alex Rins on Honda once) in the first twelve Grand Prix at Sunday races, plus eight sprint race wins, 10 pole positions and 24 podiums secured. In the riders' championship, six riders were promoted to the top-9 ahead of the Indian GP.

The Ducati rider tally after the 2023 Misano GP:

Pecco Bagnaia: 5 GP wins, 4 sprint wins, total of 10 podiums, 6 pole positions;

Marco Bezzecchi: 2 GP wins, 1 sprint win, total 5 podiums, 2 pole positions;

Jorge Martin: 2 GP wins, 3 sprint wins, total 7 podiums, 1 pole position;

Johann Zarco: 3 podiums;

Alex Márquez: 1 sprint win, 1 podium, 1 pole position;

Luca Marini: 1 podium.