Schedule: MotoGP visits India for the first time

The first MotoGP event at the Buddh International Circuit marks the start of a seven-stop overseas tour of the motorbike world championship. With IndianOil, a title sponsor was also presented at short notice.

The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi is unfamiliar terrain for motorbike GP riders. The circuit was planned by Hermann Tilke and originally stretched over a length of 5.125 km. The spacious layout was designed to meet the requirements of Formula 1, which held the Indian GP in the state of Uttar Pradesh from 2011 to 2013.

The course layout is described as fast and flowing, with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners. Especially on the 1220 m long back straight, the local organisers in India are even hoping for new top speed records.

The MotoGP riders have recently been repeatedly assured that all the necessary safety precautions have been taken. At turn 3, for example, the track was moved inwards to create more crash space. The current track length is now given as 5.010 km, the track is 12 m wide. A total of 1800 m around the track is said to have been secured with new track boundaries.

"The changes that have been made are really remarkable," emphasised Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta before the first Indian GP in the history of the World Motorcycle Championship.

In Central Europe, there is a time difference of three and a half hours to consider - and even some adjustments compared to the usual schedule. The MotoGP aces will tackle both the sprint on Saturday and the main 24-lap race on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. local time. This means that for fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the race will start right on time for lunch at 12 noon.

Because the circuit is new to everyone, all classes will also get more practice minutes on Friday to adjust to the demands of the Buddh Circuit.

Schedule for the 2023 Indian GP (CEST).

Friday, 22 September:

06.00 - 06.50 (50 min): Moto3, Practice 1

07.05 - 08.00 (55 min): Moto2, Practice 1

08.15 - 09.25 (70 min): MotoGP, FP1



10.15 - 11.05 (50 min): Moto3, Practice 2

11.20 - 12.15 (55 min): Moto2, Practice 2

12.30 - 13.40 (70 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 23 September:

05.40 - 06.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

06.25 - 06.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

07.10 - 07.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

07.50 - 08.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

08.15 - 08.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



09.50 - 10.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

10.15 - 10.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

10.45 - 11.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

11.10 - 11.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

12.00: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)



Sunday, 24 September:

07.40 - 07.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

09.00: Moto3 race (17 laps)

10.15: Moto2 race (19 laps)

12.00: MotoGP race (24 laps)