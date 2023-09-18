Pedrosa: "We are racers, we always need action!"

In Valencia, Dani Pedrosa (37) celebrated his debut in the Fanatec GT2 European Series. He summarised his race weekend to SPEEDWEEK. He also reveals that he is not averse to further starts.

Just one week after his sensational fourth place in his wildcard start on a KTM RC16 at the MotoGP in Misano, Dani Pedrosa celebrated his racing debut in the KTM X-BOW GT2 in Valencia. Together with KTM board member Hubert Trunkenpolz, the 37-year-old Spaniard competed in the GT2 European Series, piloting the vehicle for the KTM factory racing team True Racing. For Pedrosa, it was not his racing debut in circuit racing, having made sporadic starts in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe the previous year.

At Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the diminutive Spaniard celebrated seven race wins in the World Motorcycle Championship. In 2018, he rode his last race of his full-time career on two wheels at the 4.005-kilometre circuit, before a total of three wildcard starts with the Austrians so far in 2021 and 2023. Dani Pedrosa became motorbike world champion in the 125cc class in 2003. In 2004 and 2005 the titles in the 250cc class followed.

The Trunkenpolz/Pedrosa duo finished the first race in 11th place, three laps down. Hubert Trunkenpolz spun off the track in a competitor's service fluid lane during the race and had to be recovered before he could continue the race and hand over the KTM X-BOW GT2 to his famous partner. In a chaotic race with many penalties and a damp track at the beginning, the duo drove to seventh position on Sunday, allowing Trunkenpolz to collect important championship points.

"I am very happy with my first kilometres in the KTM X-BOW GT2," Dani Pedrosa explained to SPEEDWEEK.com after his two races. "I was very happy to drive the X-BOW; it was a lot of fun. I also enjoyed the track a lot. Every time I sat in the car I was able to gain more experience. Sunday was also the most difficult conditions imaginable. Cold slicks on a damp, drying track. It was difficult not to make a mistake. In addition, it was my first start. It was all new to me, but the team made no mistakes and prepared me in the best possible way. My goal was just to bring the car back unscathed."

"It would be fantastic to do more race weekends with the KTM X-BOW GT2," revealed Pedrosa, who got to know and love the car in Valencia. "We will see if there is another chance in the future. The team has told me that some endurance races are also very appealing. That would be another exciting challenge for me!"

Some of Pedrosa's former MotoGP colleagues have now also made their home in the paddocks of GT racing series.

In addition to Valentino Rossi, who has risen to become the figurehead of the GT World Challenge Europe, Jorge Lorenzo also competes in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and the Italian Porsche Carrera Cup.

Would this also be an option for Pedrosa, after his time as a test and reserve rider for the Red Bull KTM MotoGP team? "It would be nice, to be honest. It's something you can do even if you are already older. It would be a nice challenge to keep feeling the adrenaline. We are racers, we always need action," Pedrosa made emphatically clear after his guest start.