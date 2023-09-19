Taka Nakagami: What's slowing down the Japanese brands

A look at the world championship standings makes it clear how much the Japanese manufacturers have fallen behind the competition from Europe: In the top 10 of the MotoGP World Championship there are currently six Ducati riders and both factory riders from Red Bull KTM Factory and Aprilia Racing.

The first representative of a Japanese brand is Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo in eleventh place. 2021 title winner and last year's runner-up, the Frenchman is now 198 points behind world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins, who has been out since his crash in the Mugello sprint on 10 June due to a double tibia and fibula fracture, is still the best-placed Honda rider in 15th thanks to his outstanding Austin weekend. His LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami has twelve points less on his tally in 17th place.

Commenting on the approach of his Japanese compatriots, who are lagging behind in the pace of development, the 31-year-old from Chiba said: "I don't know if it's the system in Japan or the company or the Japanese mentality, I'm not sure. But if we compare it with the European style, Ducati and KTM, for example, are much, much faster. That's clear. But we are pushing, because that's how we are at the end of the field."

It wasprecisely the lack of "edge grip" that "Taka" also identified as a weak point to be urgently addressed on the prototype of the 2024cc RC213V. "It's a really difficult moment, we need to improve and we need a few things to do that. We are pushing, but the first priority [for the Japanese engineers] is always safety. For example, if they are not sure after how many kilometres a part might break, they won't bring it. If there is a question mark, they can't bring it to the track. That makes it take longer. Only when they know that a part is okay after so and so many kilometres will they bring it. But that can take time - a month, two months..."

At least HRC brought new engineers to the track. Nakagami also made out new faces in his LCR box at the Misano test. But he did not know more details: "There are many people here and some faces are new. I don't know the names, but I know the engineer, a kind of project manager, from the past at HRC."

At least Taka feels that Honda is also listening more to him as a customer team rider in the development work. "It looks a bit like that, yes," he confirmed. "I also got the opportunity to test the new bike at the Misano test. It might not have been like Marc, but quite a few people did come into my pit box after my first laps."

Alex Rins, who will leave LCR for the factory Yamaha team after just one season, complained of a lack of support despite winning Austin. "I think the reason is that we are not a Factory team," Nakagami indicated on the subject. "Alex came from the Suzuki factory team, after all, and of course it's different. But I only know it in the satellite team of LCR, so for me it is not a big shock. When I see 20 people standing around other riders, it's crazy."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.