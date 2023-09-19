Marco Bezzecchi before India GP: "Feeling better".

VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi reports progress after his hand injury and looks forward to the unfamiliar Buddh International Circuit, venue of the first Indian GP in MotoGP history.

Marco Bezzecchi sprained his left thumb at the start in Barcelona. The Mooney VR46 protégé had to deal with the after-effects in Misano, but he still managed to take two second places in the sprint and over the full GP distance in front of his home crowd. However, "Bez" skipped the subsequent Monday test.

Before the Indian GP, the prelude to a seven-stop tour of Asia, the World Championship bronze medallist assured: "I used these days to recover as best as possible from the hand injury. I feel better and am motivated," he underlined.

"Misano was a great weekend, we were very solid and finished on the podium in both races," the 24-year-old Italian looked back on his home race. But the full focus is now on the MotoGP premiere of the Buddh International Circuit. "India will be a first for everyone, there will be a lot to do and understand - from the layout and condition of the asphalt to tyre choice and temperatures. We will work hard to get off to a good start straight away."

The MotoGP riders had been assured once again last time out at Misano that the unfamiliar track for them at Greater Noida near Delhi, originally designed by Herman Tilke for Formula One, had been defused and would meet all the necessary requirements for a motorbike Grand Prix.

"In the Safety Commission we talked a bit about it and watched some videos of the track, also in terms of safety standards," Bez reported. "The track seems to be very nice. Of course, there was still some work to be done, but I am curious. It's always nice to come to a new track. It won't be easy, but we are all in the same boat. So we will all give our maximum. I will give my all as always and hope to have fun and show a nice race."

What is known: The current track layout of the BIC (Buddh International Circuit) stretches over 5.010 km, the longest straight is 1220 m long. The course layout is described as fast and flowing, with eight right turns and five left turns.

In order to be able to better adapt to the track, which is new to everyone, all classes will get more practice minutes on Friday. The MotoGP FP1 and the timed practice session, which decides on the direct Q2 entry, will both be 70 minutes long(for the complete timetable). Provided, of course, that all team members and riders arrive in India with enough time to spare, despite the visa problems.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11th September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.