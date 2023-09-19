Official: Taka Nakagami to stay at LCR Honda in 2024

It was only a matter of time, now the official confirmation followed: Takaaki Nakagami will continue to ride for Lucio Cecchinello's Honda customer team in the 2024 MotoGP season.

Takaaki Nakagami, currently 17th in the 2023 World Championship, is further away than ever from his long-awaited first MotoGP podium, but no one doubted that he would stay with LCR Honda Idemitsu, at least since the announcement of the departure of Austin winner Alex Rins. There were no alternatives, and HRC needed the input of experienced MotoGP riders to develop the RC213V, which had fallen behind.

"I am proud to count on Nakagami for another year," team principal Lucio Cecchinello also officially announced on Tuesday. "He is a fast rider who can get good results and together with HRC we believe we have to keep pushing - and he is one of the guys with the most experience on this bike. We will do our best to fight for the placings we want to fight for."

"Taka" enters his seventh MotoGP season in the LCR Idemitsu Honda customer team in 2024. "I feel like LCR is my family. Of course I am looking forward to spending another season with the team," stressed the 31-year-old Japanese rider. I want to thank them and HRC for the opportunity. I know we are a good match. Now it's time to work even harder to be ready for the future."

Monday's Misano test, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.