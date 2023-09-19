New schedule for the return of the Hungarian GP

The last time the Hungaroring hosted a Hungarian GP of the World Motorcycle Championship was in 1992. Now Dorna is once again trying to bring MotoGP back to the central European country.

The idea is not new: years ago, there was already the idea of holding a MotoGP weekend at the Balatonring, but the facility was never completed. The next push came in 2019, when Dorna signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hungarian government to host a MotoGP event at a new circuit in the east of the country from 2022.

In March 2021, there was talk of 2023: At a presentation in Budapest, in the presence of Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, a new track near Hungary's second-largest city Debrecen was targeted. This project did not become reality either.

Instead, the new Balaton Park Circuit opened in May this year within sight of Lake Balaton, some 95 kilometres southwest of the capital Budapest. In 2024, the Superbike World Championship is planned there. But this first new permanent circuit in Central and Western Europe since the opening of the Algarve Autodrome in 2008 could soon become an issue for the MotoGP World Championship as well.

Dorna announced this week: In cooperation with the "Hungarian Motorsport and Green Mobility Development Agency", HUMDA for short, they are examining two possible venues in Hungary for the near future. Together they are working on the homologation of the Hungaroring and the new Balaton Park Circuit.

According to the official motogp.com website, the declared aim of the collaboration is to include Balaton Park in the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar and to provide a replacement venue for the MotoGP World Championship. From 2025 onwards, the Hungaroring will then welcome the "premier class" on two wheels alongside Formula 1.

Only two motorbike Grands Prix have ever been held on Hungarian soil: in 1990 and 1992 on the Hungaroring.