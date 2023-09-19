Scandal: Marc Márquez also without India visa

Even Marc Márquez, Moto3 World Championship leader Dani Holgado and other riders are stuck in Europe without visas before the Indian GP. A huge disaster is brewing.

How many of the approximately 2000 people from the GP paddock have so far been unable to make the flight to the Indian Motorcycle GP in New Delhi cannot be said with certainty. But more and more riders and team members are coming forward, some on social media, to report missing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA).

Even Marc Márquez could not board his flight in Madrid today because his e-visa did not arrive - as it did for about 30 other HRC employees. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 riders Daniel Holgado (he is World Championship leader!) and his team mate Filippo Farioli are also stuck. And from Germany, quite a few Liqui-Moly Husqvarna team members are stranded without visas so far, including Moto2 rider Lukas Tulovic.

Hervé Poncharal, president of the team association IRTA and also owner of the GASGAS Tech3-MotoGP team and the Red Bull-KTM-Moto3 racing team, went ballistic in Paris today, and in two ways. On the one hand, he was able to fly away as a holder of a valid visa, on the other hand he reported: "14 people from my team had to stay on the ground. Since they could not show a visa, they were not allowed to board the plane. My entire Moto3 squad was grounded, including the riders."

In 2022, Friday practice was cancelled in Argentina because cargo was delayed arriving at Termas de Río Hondo from Manadalika (Indonesia) due to the Ukraine war.

But the Buddh Circuit is new for all riders, so the practice sessions were extended up to 70 minutes per session. No one wants to imagine how ill-prepared the riders would be for Saturday's quali if Friday's practice had to be cancelled because either some riders are not present or the mechanics cannot clear out the freight boxes, put away the pits and revise the bikes from the Misano GP.

Marc Márquez remains calm. "Now I have time for a few laps with the mountain bike," posted the Repsol Honda factory rider.

There is hardly a GP team at the moment that is already fully on its way towards the Indian GP.

At HRC, about 30 employees have so far been unable to make the flights from Europe, at KTM 26. These are just two examples.

The agency chosen by the Indian organiser, Fairstreet Sports, is completely overwhelmed and is failing completely. The visa applications now have to be done by hand and individually - with the active help of Dorna employees in India. At Liqui Moly, for example, Susanna Sola got two visas at once, at other ETAs the photos were mixed up.

"I can't even describe how angry I am," a renowned team owner grumbled.

And who pays for the cost of the flight changes? "Good question," opined a team manager. "I'm sure there will be a lot of discussion about that in India..."

It is no different for TV, print and online reporters and photographers. "About one-third of the media persons have been granted visas so far," was reported in the India Media Group today.

At 12.15pm, Stefan Bradl contacted SPEEDWEEK.com. "I feel like I'm sitting alone on the plane to New Delhi," the Bavarian, who will contest the next two Grand Prix for Alex Rins at LCR-Honda, told SPEEDWEEK.com, taking off from Munich at 2 pm.