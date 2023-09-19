Buddh premiere: Will Oliveira continue his series?

In the Aprilia customer team of CryptoDATA RNF, the anticipation for the first Indian GP in MotoGP history prevails despite the many unknowns. "It's an open race," believes Razlan Razali.

For the first time, the MotoGP squad is on its way to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida near New Delhi. Between 2011 and 2013, the circuit designed by Hermann Tilke was already the venue for Formula 1, but for the motorbike GP riders, the now 5.010 km long circuit with eight right-hand and five left-hand bends is new territory.

Without data and information on the circuit from previous years, RNF team boss Razlan Razali expects an exciting starting position. "Whoever can adapt to the track quickly will have a big advantage. It is an open race. We don't know who will be the winner, so that makes it even more exciting. I can't wait, it's going to be great!"

The Malaysian also stressed, "I love India. It's a majestic country and for us as a team and for MotoGP it's strategically very good to go to India, the country with the second largest population in the world and a huge two-wheeler market."

Team manager Wilco Zeelenberg spoke of some question marks in relation to the Buddh International Circuit: "We have no idea what grip conditions we will find and how the track layout will suit our package. But after two strong races, we are confident to show good things in India as well. We have longer practice sessions and more tyres available than normal, so everything will be a bit different. That goes for everyone though."

An unfamiliar track sounds like good omens for Miguel Oliveira. After all, the Portuguese rider has been victorious in each of the last two GP premieres at a new venue on the MotoGP calendar: Portimão in 2020, albeit with home advantage, and the rain-soaked Mandalika in 2022, both on KTM.

Ahead of the first Indian GP, the RNF-Aprilia newcomer said: "The Indian track will be a challenge in every way - for us riders, the bikes and the team. I believe we can do a good job. We are focused on adapting quickly and efficiently," added the 28-year-old. "The goal remains to get the best possible performance out of our bike. We are taking points in both races."

His teammate Raúl Fernández expects a difficult weekend for all. "We don't have much time to get to know the circuit and we don't have much information about it so far. It can also be a lot of fun because, in the end, everyone is on equal terms," added the 22-year-old Madrilenian, who most recently underlined his upward trend at Misano after taking direct Q2 entry with 8th place over the full distance. "My confidence and our level are getting better and better, I feel more comfortable on the bike day by day and I can attack the way I want."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.