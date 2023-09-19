Marc Márquez (Honda): "Will have to work a lot".

Unfamiliar GP tracks are on Marc Márquez's calendar, but the Repsol Honda rider has been waiting a long time for a MotoGP win - exactly 700 days will have passed until the Indian GP.

Marc Márquez had to postpone his trip to India by one day because, like around 30 other HRC team members, he has not yet received a visa for the departure scheduled for Tuesday. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old Spaniard was relaxed and did a few laps on his mountain bike before relaxing at home in Madrid.

The superstar of the scene is looking forward to the MotoGP premiere of the Buddh International Circuit: "I am really looking forward to meeting all the fans in India. It's always a beautiful moment when we take MotoGP to a new country, to new people and new fans, to share our sport and our passion with them."

However, the 30-year-old Spaniard, currently only 19th in the World Championship, also knows that "we will have to work a lot to understand everything about the track and our own situation with the bike. The goal is to have another weekend like Misano - to build day by day and show two good races."

Remarkably, the race Sunday of the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India" will mark exactly 700 days since Marc's last MotoGP win to date at the Emilia-Romagna GP in Misano on October 24, 2021.

The 59-time MotoGP winner and six-time world champion in the premier class last rode to his best result of the season in a full-distance GP race at Misano, finishing seventh.

The subsequent Monday test was disappointing, as Márquez made unmistakably clear, but at least a look at the history books of the motorbike world championship speaks in favour of the Honda factory rider before the first Indian GP. If new tracks came into the calendar, he already won the premiere three times in his MotoGP career: in 2013 at COTA near Austin (Texas), in 2014 at Termas de Río Hondo (Argentina) and in 2018 at Buriram (Thailand).

Only the MotoGP return to Austria at the fast Red Bull Ring was won in between by Andrea Iannone for Ducati in 2016.

In recent years, Miguel Oliveira has emerged as a specialist for new GP tracks with victories in Portimão in 2020 and Mandalika in 2022. However, it must be borne in mind that Marc Márquez was not on the grid in either case due to injury.

His brother Alex Márquez confirmed in a motogp.com survey of the current MotoGP riders with regard to the Buddh International Circuit: "The Ducati riders will be fast for sure. Miller, Binder and Marc are the riders who can adapt a bit better, though."

Marc Márquez, on the other hand, said when asked about the first India GP winner: "If I had to bet, I would put my money on Pecco Bagnaia because he has celebrated the most victories this season. So I'm going to play it safe."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.