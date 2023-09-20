Buddh: Some teams are complete, others are missing 50%.

Some GP teams are missing 50 per cent of their staff. Several prominent drivers are also still grounded in Europe.

How many teams and how many of the approximately 2,000 people are affected by missing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) cannot be said exactly even two days before the first practice session of the Indian Motorcycle GP. While the Honda Racing Corporation (Repsol) and Red Bull KTM MotoGP teams still have about 50 per cent of their personnel stuck in Europe, the situation is better for the Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia MotoGP factory teams.

"Our MotoGP factory team has fully arrived in India," reported Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "Only our Moto2 Master Campo team is missing rider Manuel Gonzalez and a mechanic. They have not received a visa. yet and are stranded in Spain." But Yamaha also had to rebook some flights because the e-visas did not arrive on time.

"We were lucky, from Ducati Lenovo all team members and riders arrived in India," Ducati sport director Paolo Ciabatti reported to SPEEDWEEK.com yesterday.

At Aprilia Racing, the all-clear could also be given regarding personnel. "We have all the team members here," reported Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who flew out of Italy on Tuesday. "However, some people arrived a day late."

Relief at LCR-Honda and RNF-Aprilia: these two MotoGP customer teams are fully assembled in New Delhi.

"What a journey," sighedTex Geissler, ex-125cc GP rider and now data engineer for Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder. "No visa until the check-in at the airport in Munich closed. Then the visa came. I went back to the check-in and persuaded them to take me. Then they called the supervisor and he gave the green light that they could still check in my luggage, but with no guarantee of arrival. That was 25 minutes before departure. My luggage arrived. But about half of our team is missing."

Incidentally, Lukas Tulovic was still able to take off for India at 5pm yesterday.

Dorna and IRTA have now advised teams to carefully cordon off the hospitality area, team offices and changing rooms in the paddock in the evening. "This is because some Indian people normally use these spaces to stay overnight."

"The organisation of this Grand Prix has been a disaster so far," summed up a MotoGP team manager. "Dorna has severely underestimated the complexity of the Indian bureaucracy. And we are surprised that the teams have been left alone by Dorna with their visa problems and tax hassles."

Then there are the extortionate prices for accommodation and shuttle services. HRC pays 28,000 euros for the shuttle services, a small team like PrüstelGP still 8000.- But rental cars cannot be booked because they cannot be insured for foreigners.

Because of this cumbersome bureaucracy and the customs and tax problems, Formula 1 (it made a guest appearance here from 2011 to 2013) had never returned to India. And the World Superbike Championship, under promoter Flammini, had therefore never even appeared at the lavish Formula One facility in Greater Noida near New Delhi in India - despite a multi-year contract.

When the Flammini officials tried to settle the problems and disputes on the ground in India at that time, they realised that, for example, the sports minister, the finance minister and the tourism minister (they came from different parties) were so at odds that they didn't speak a word to each other. So the event was cancelled and the SBK contract was dissolved.