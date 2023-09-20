Pecco Bagnaia: "Physically I feel better".

The Ducati-Lenovo factory team will start the intense Asian tour at the first Indian GP of the MotoGP World Championship at the Buddh International Circuit with Pecco Bagnaia and Michele Pirro replacing the injured Enea Bastianini.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was still visibly battered after his horror accident at the Catalunya GP on 3 September a week later at Misano. Despite pain in his coccyx and a large haematoma on his right knee, the 26-year-old Italian managed two third places at his home race and still held a 36-point lead over his Pramac brand colleague Jorge Martin.

The Ducati factory rider waived the subsequent Monday test in Misano. "After the Misano race I rested, but I also worked a lot to be in the best possible shape again for the upcoming Indian and Japanese GPs. Physically, I feel better too," the World Championship leader now assured ahead of the first Indian GP in history.

"India is an unknown for everyone. We will work as always to try to be ready for the sprint and the GP race on Sunday," added the World Champion. "Now begins a very intense and important period, so it will be crucial to keep focused and avoid mistakes."

The Ducati-Lenovo squad has already arrived in Delhi in full, with only Enea Bastianini having to stay home through injury. Last year's World Championship bronze medallist, who underwent surgery on his left foot and hand after the Barcelona start crash, will be replaced by Michele Pirro in India and in Japan.

The Ducati test rider suffered bruising to his left ankle in his wildcard entry at Misano when he crashed with Jack Miller, but overall his feeling was good. "I hope we can build on that," the 37-year-old stressed. "I'm looking forward to competing in two more MotoGP events, although of course I'm sorry for Enea. His season is really proving to be complicated, I hope he can return soon."

Looking ahead to Buddh's GP circuit, which is new to everyone (around 5km long with eight right turns and five left turns), Pirro added: "We are racing on a new track, so it will be a surprise for everyone. Only on Friday will we really explore the characteristics of this track. In any case, I'm staying relaxed. I will just do my best. As always, I will be honoured to share the pit with the world champion."

