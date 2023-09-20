Michelin: Buddh Circuit similar to Spielberg and Buriram

The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near New Delhi will host the MotoGP World Championship for the first time this weekend. Michelin brings additional tyre compounds to the first Indian GP.

The Buddh International Circuit (5.010 km long, fluid layout with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and a back straight more than a kilometre long) is also unfamiliar terrain for Michelin.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport's two-wheel manager, commented: "It's a very interesting situation because everyone is starting from zero and the strategy chosen at the beginning of the weekend will be decisive."

The tyre choice was made by the unit supplier from France based on computer simulations. "But it is clear that the physical tests will be necessary to refine the set-up. For the first and only time this season, we don't have data from previous years. The analyses we have done show similarities to the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Buriram in Thailand. So we expect very demanding conditions for the rear tyre and especially the right flank."

Michelin therefore supplied only asymmetrically designed rear tyres with a reinforced right flank to India.

MotoGP riders also have a wider range of tyre compounds to choose from. "As the regulations [for new tracks] allow, we are bringing one additional compound each for the front and rear tyres," Taramasso explained.

The choices are Soft, Medium and, exceptionally, two Hard variants at the front. For the rear tyre, the complete range is covered with soft, medium and hard (since this season, only two compounds are usually used at the rear).

In the event of rain, the decision is made between Soft and Medium at the front and rear, and the rear tyre also has a reinforced right tyre sidewall.