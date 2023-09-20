India GP: GP drivers have to pay income tax

GP riders in India have to deposit 20.80 per cent of their annual fee in income tax. In MotoGP, the manufacturers do this for the factory riders.

SPEEDWEEK.com has been reporting regularly for the past six months about the bureaucratic hurdles and the customs and tax problems that await the teams and riders. At the first motorbike GP in India at the Buddh International Circuit. Formula One CEO Stefano Domencali had also warned Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta of the unimagined challenges that would arise when India appears in the multi-ethnic country of 1.4 billion people.

On the other hand, the motorbike manufacturers wanted an event in this huge country, which has 170 million motorised two-wheelers in operation and where Pierer Mobility AG alone, with its 46.5 per cent partner Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. (BAIHBV), has built more than 1 million motorbikes from 125 cc to 401 cc (KTM and Husqvarna) since 2007. "In the 16 years, we have had enough bad experiences with bureaucracy in India," noted a KTM executive.

Even the MotoGP factory teams were asked in July to submit the contracts of factory riders from Marc Márquez to Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia to the promoter and local authorities because they have to pay tax on 20.80 per cent of the annual fee in India. In other words, if a rider like Marc Márquez earns 15 to 18 million at HRC, about 3 to 3.6 million has to be handed over.

And every rider who collects, say, 500,000 euros in annual fees has to hand over about 25,000 euros to the Indian state for his GP appearance.

Since the riders refused to pay income tax for the first time in their lives outside their home country or tax domicile (for example Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Japan or Andorra) at a GP venue abroad, the manufacturers Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM took over these costs.

Ducati Corse, for example, made the bank transfers yesterday in India for the pro-rata India salaries of factory riders Bagnaia, Pirro, Martin and Zarco.

After all, the teams and factories, including in Moto3 and Moto2, who are compensated by Dorna and IRTA for each GP appearance, do not have to hand over a share of their annual income. This was agreed by Dorna with the authorities.

Private MotoGP teams like GASGAS Tech3, LCR-Honda (with Bradl and Nakagami in India) and Prima Pramac can be happy because their riders are contracted directly to the factories KTM, HRC and Ducati Corse, so these companies have to pay the proportional deposits.

The motorbike factories then deduct the amounts paid in India from the riders' annual salaries. The Indian tax authorities then issue certificates to the riders for the tax amounts paid, which they can then claim back or deduct on their tax returns in their country of residence.

A good number of MotoGP riders are based in the tax haven of Andorra, namely Pol and Aleix Espargaró, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, Augusto Fernández, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Viñales, Joan Mir and Jack Miller.

Because in Andorra, the sports and other millionaires are lured in with a modest income tax of just 10 per cent.

Whether the GP squad will return to India after these bureaucratic, visa and tax problems may be doubted.