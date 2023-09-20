Purposeful optimism for Quartararo, clarity for Morbido
Fabio Quartararo comes to the first Indian GP in history only in eleventh place in the World Championship. But at least everyone is starting from scratch at the Buddh International Circuit, which is still unknown to the MotoGP aces. "It's nice to get to know a new place and a new culture, meet the Indian fans and race on a track I don't know yet. Looking at the layout, it looks like an interesting track. We will see what we can show," opined the 24-year-old Yamaha star.
"We tried a lot at the Misano test, a few individual things we will try here as well. We will do our best as always," added the 2021 World Champion. However, he had also made no secret of his disappointment after the aforementioned Monday test following the San Marino GP. The spoon on the swingarm had been one of the few things that could be used on his M1 from now on, Fabio had revealed in Misano.
No new configuration will be seen on the Yamaha of his teammate Franco Morbidelli, who will ride a current GP24 in the Ducati customer team of Prima Pramac Racing in 2024. This was also officially confirmed on Monday.
"Now that it is official where I will be riding next year, it gives me the clarity I need to focus on the tasks ahead," "Franky" stressed in this regard. "I can now fully concentrate on what is happening on the track and ride without having anything to lose."
"At the Misano test it was decided that I would stay with the same bike configuration as I had up to that point," clarified the 28-year-old Italian, who had still tested a new chassis and aero package at Misano, but not the new engine. "I'm excited to see how it will go with my package at the Buddh Circuit. It's something new, which is always interesting for the riders and teams."
Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566
5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630
8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760
11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084
16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242
18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.