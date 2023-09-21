German GP-TV rights: Less money and broadcasting space

After the 2024 season, Dorna will not receive the previous sums for the MotoGP TV rights in Germany, nor the broadcasting space that has been customary of late.

It has been clear for some months that the Austrian free-TV channel ServusTV will no longer be received linearly in Germany in 2024 and that the content on the German broadcasting area will only be distributed digitally. After the cessation of linear broadcasting, ServusTV will only be receivable in Germany next year through the video platform "ServusTV on". This means that the MotoGP World Championship and the Superbike World Championship in Germany will also no longer be available free of charge on ServusTV to the same extent as before after 2023.

The new Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo has been busy for months finding new partners for the MotoGP TV rights in Germany. Since early summer it has become apparent that no premium TV station is interested, ARD and ZDF dropped out of the negotiations early on.

RTL showed interest as early as the Valencia GP in November 2022, but some agreement has not yet been reached. The broadcasting groups RTL (with ntv and NITRO) or ProSiebenSat.1 could take over the GP rights on free-TV and share half of the broadcasts with the pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

ServusTV will again focus on the Austrian broadcast area for the MotoGP TV rights from 2024 - as it did for the three years 2016 to 2018. In Switzerland, SRF will continue to broadcast.

The absence of a top German rider makes the sale of TV rights more difficult. Therefore, Dorna will neither get the money it has received so far for the rights nor the broadcasting areas promised by ServusTV. However, it soon became apparent that the broadcasting groups of RTL (with NITRO and ntv) and ProSiebenSat.1 were in the closer selection, along with the pay-TV station SKY.

Since the German World Cup it has become obvious that RTL and ProSiebenSat.1 as well as SKY continue to mimic in the bidding process. Since then it has been foreseeable that the two free TV broadcasters will share the rights in Germany in future. A system that Dorna has also practised in Italy and Spain.

In Germany, therefore, there will be a combination of free and pay TV after 2023. The exact details are still being negotiated.

RTL would probably broadcast the MotoGP on the special interest channel NITRO. NITRO reception is free of charge. The reception paths for NITRO in Germany go via satellite, cable, DVB-T, IPTV, internet (OTT) to the app.

But neither of the two shortlisted TV stations want to broadcast the GP classes Moto3 and Moto2 live because of the low TV ratings and the large time commitment.

In addition, RTL did not pull up any big trees in terms of ratings with the MotoGP in 2006, despite its elaborate coverage. The market share was between a meagre 5 and 7 per cent, even though 40 employees were sent to the Grand Prix.

RTL has pulled out of Formula 1 after 2022, and there is no German draught horse for the MotoGP. In addition, the RTL Group has surprisingly secured an extensive rights package for football and the American professional league NFL, beating out ProSiebenSat.1. The Cologne-based broadcasting group will offer around 80 live broadcasts per season in 2023. In addition to this project and the international football matches, RTL does not have sufficient capacity for MotoGP, which is why the RTL Group wants to switch to the NITRO channel.

"It will be a wild patchwork," says a German TV expert. "Only the MotoGP races - if any - will be shown on the main channel, the rest dumped somewhere on the smaller offshoots or only digital or only with short highlights."

Which commentators and experts for the Austrian market will stay with ServusTV is an open question. Edgar Mielke could return to GP sport at the new German TV station.

The fact is: most TV stations are now focusing on live and sporting events because it is the only way to still be reasonably successful in the fight for market share against new competitors like You-Tube, Netflix and all kinds of streaming services.

ServusTV secured the free-TV live broadcasting rights from Dorna in summer 2018 for five years (including 2023). Until the end of 2018, Eurosport held the exclusive live rights in Germany for free and pay TV, Eurosport 1 via cable, satellite and digital terrestrial. Eurosport paid €3.5 million a year for the GP rights. Over many years, there have been repeated changes in TV contracts in motorbike GP sport.

The contracts with Sky, the RTL Group or ProSiebenSat.1 are to be concluded by Dorna for at least three years.