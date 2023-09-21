Stefan Bradl in India: "Everything smooth so far".

Stefan Bradl is standing in for the injured Alex Rins at LCR Honda in India and Japan. He was already in the paddock on Wednesday and will check today whether the wall is really too close after the back straight.

"I can't complain. Everything went smoothly for me. I had no problems at all travelling from Munich to India and to the track," explained Stefan Bradl in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com after his arrival in the paddock in India. "I already received my visa last Wednesday. Everything was spotless."

The Honda MotoGP test rider, who has signed a new contract for 2024, is staying with LCR-Honda (as well as Ducati) at the Radisson Hotel, a little 20 minutes from the 5.01km Buddh International Circuit. "I took a taxi out to the track once on Wednesday afternoon. That was not a problem. But as far as traffic is concerned, I don't really need to drive myself here because it's very chaotic. That's why the teams have booked shuttle services. It's basically left-hand traffic, but every local drives how they want - like in most Asian countries."

"It's very warm here, more than 30 degrees, maybe not quite as humid as Malaysia, but 2 to 3 degrees warmer, so it comes down to the same thing," the 33-year-old veteran holds.

The Bavarian knows, however, that he has to be careful with his diet because of the many contaminated foods, otherwise there is a risk of nasty stomach upsets and diarrhoea. "Yes, I am careful there, I even brush my teeth with mineral water."

"I was only out on the track for a short time on Wednesday. We planned a full track inspection with the LCR team. Some riders already went around the track on Wednesday. I watched You-tube videos with them at home."

Can the Buddh Circuit in Greater Noida (it is driven clockwise), with its fluid layout and eight right-hand and five left-hand corners, be compared to any other existing GP track?

Bradl on the track built by German circuit architect Ing. Hermann Tilke: "Yes, the almost 1.2 km long back straight after turn 3 is almost identical in length to the two straights in Austin. This back straight in India is about another 50 metres longer, I think. There are slower and fast corners, very varied. The layout looks interesting and good, there's a lot of up and down, although not as extreme. Now you have to see how close the walls are to the track. One of our mechanics was walking around once and said the run-off zone could be bigger at the end of the long back straight... But I'll have a closer look in person on Thursday."

Bradl now has an India e-visa for 180 days. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to moving on to more civilised climes. "I'm not agitating now to come here every year in the future," Stefan Bradl summed up. "I'm looking forward to Japan now, and that means quite a lot..."