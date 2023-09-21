Stefan Bradl (Honda): "Chances here? Difficult to say"

With Alex Rins still recovering from his tibia and fibula fracture suffered at Mugello, Stefan Bradl will line up for the Indian GP with LCR Honda. What does he expect from this assignment?

Stefan Bradl has already contested the Texas GP this year for Repsol Honda rider Marc Márquez, where he crashed in the fight for 9th place on the penultimate lap. Then he appeared at the Jerez GP with a wildcard from the Honda MotoGP Test Team, where long-time Repsol Honda crew chief Ramon Aurín now acts as chief technician instead of Klaus Nöhles, who in turn is in charge of Japanese rider Taka Nakagami at Idemitsu LCR-Honda in 2023. Bradl collected two points in Jerez for 14th place on Sunday.

In Misano, Bradl last managed 15th on the grid with a new chassis, but in the sprint race he couldn't get beyond 22nd, so he was in good company with Honda: 21st Taka Nakagami. 23rd Joan Mir.

Stefan Bradl will only find out today at the Technical Debrief with LCR in India which chassis he will use on the new GP track. He could also get a Kalex frame like in Assen at the end of June.

The tyre allocation for the Indian GP worries the German a bit. "With the casing, we have the same constructions here from Michelin as we had in Austria this year because of the heat. The Honda doesn't cope so well with this 'casing'," he suspects. "What chassis I will get here - no idea."

"Of course, world championship points are always the goal. That would be nice. But first it's about getting to know the track in the extended practice sessions on Friday and seeing how you get on. As far as the chances here are concerned, I can't say much for the time being. I think the second LCR race next week in Japan might be a bit better. I have to get used to the way of working and the people at LCR again. The important thing is to put in a solid weekend."

Stefan Bradl was a regular rider on an HRC contract with LCR-Honda for three long spells from 2012 to 2014, then replaced the injured Cal Crutchlow at Sepang and Valencia in 2018.