Before India premiere: The specialists for new slopes

With the first Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit, the motorbike world championship enters new territory. The two most recent premieres of unfamiliar tracks on the MotoGP calendar were both won by Miguel Oliveira.

For the first time, the MotoGP squad will be in India this weekend, the 30th different country to host a Grand Prix in the history of the World Motorcycle Championship. The chosen Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, not far from Delhi, is the 74th GP venue since the World Championship began in 1949 and also the 31st track to host a premier class race in the MotoGP four-stroke era.

If we concentrate only on Asia, India is the eighth Asian country to host the World Motorcycle Championship after Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Japan, Malaysia, China and Qatar. The most frequently visited tracks are Motegi (a total of 66 GP races across all classes), Sepang (65), Losail (59) and Suzuka (56). Other venues were or are Shah Alam (21), Shanghai (12), Istanbul Park (9), Buriram (9), Fisco/Fuji (8), Sentul (6), Johor (3) and the Mandalika Circuit on Lombok, which was added to the calendar last year (3).

The 5.010km Buddh International Circuit is described as fast and flowing, with eight right turns, five left turns and a back straight more than a kilometre long. This could suit the Ducati riders, some suspect. For Aprilia, on the other hand, the hope is that the track, which is hardly ever ridden on, offers little grip, which in turn should suit the RS-GP.

Not to be forgotten: In recent years, Miguel Oliveira and Marc Márquez in particular proved that they can adapt particularly quickly to new GP tracks, as a glance at the statistics books underlines.

All MotoGP winners on new tracks (since 2002)

Pertamina Mandalika Circuit (Indonesia, 2022): Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portugal, 2020): Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

Buriram (Thailand, 2018): Marc Márquez (Honda)

Red Bull Ring (Austria, 2016): Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

Termas de Río Hondo (Argentina, 2014): Marc Márquez (Honda)

Circuit of the Americas (USA, 2013): Marc Márquez (Honda)

MotorLand Aragón (Spain, 2010): Casey Stoner (Ducati)

Silverstone (Great Britain, 2010): Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (USA, 2008): Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli (Italy, 2007): Casey Stoner (Ducati)

Istanbul Park (Turkey, 2005): Marco Melandri (Honda)

Laguna Seca (USA, 2005): Nicky Hayden (Honda)

Shanghai International Circuit (China, 2005): Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

Lusail International Circuit (Qatar, 2004): Sete Gibernau (Honda)

By the way: Should Marc Márquez once again prove to be a specialist for unknown tracks and finish on the podium on Sunday, he would take over fifth place in the leaderboard ahead of Ángel Nieto with his total of 140 GP podiums.

Should the Honda factory rider even manage a victory despite the more arduous season so far, it would end a 700-day drought since his last MotoGP win to date at the Emilia Romagna GP in 2021.