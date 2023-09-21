Pol Espargaró: "We were too hard in the run-up".

Pol Espargaró (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) gives his first impressions of the Buddh International Circuit, which had given the MotoGP aces a headache in the run-up to the Indian GP. In fact, he likes the layout.

Pol Espargaró was one of the first MotoGP riders to arrive at the Buddh International Circuit on Wednesday. He has already ridden around the 5.010 km track several times since then: "I walked the track twice yesterday and jogged another lap this morning," Pol reported on Thursday.

His first conclusion was thoroughly positive. "Honestly, I think we were a bit too hard before we came here," admitted the GASGAS-Tech3 rider with a smile. "I think it's a lot better than we all expected. In terms of safety, there are certainly a few things that can be improved. But there are places on all the tracks in the world where we would like to see improvements. I am at home at the Circuit de Catalunya and there are also places we would like to change - and it is one of the best tracks in the world. I think all circuits need to improve something because the bikes are getting a bit faster every year. The top speed and corner speed are getting higher, so you crash at higher speed and you reach the track limits much faster as well."

Of course, he said, one has to wait and see what it will be like on the Buddh International Circuit, or BIC, in a race situation and in case of crashes. But after his first impressions of the GP circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi, the 32-year-old Catalan reassured: "It's not more risky than other places. I would say there is nothing really critical, but for sure some places that could be improved. But as I said, I think we were too hard beforehand."

The 2013 Moto2 World Champion then went a step further, "If you look at the layout, it can be one of the most entertaining tracks of the year. It goes up and down, the corners are quite different, there are some steep corners as well - it's something different compared to what we're used to and it looks like it's going to be fun."

What presents the biggest challenge on an unfamiliar track, such as line selection or getting to the braking points? "I think it's a bit of everything," said Pol Espargaró. "The good thing here is that you have quite long straight sections between each corner. So you have time to see the corner coming. I remember the first time in Qatar, that was quite difficult with the many blind corners. It was very difficult there to understand what speed you could go into the corners."

On the BIC, with its eight right-hand and five left-hand corners, the Spaniard expects fewer difficulties: "Here it's good because you can see each corner as soon as you come out of the previous one. There are maybe one or two corners that you have to learn because it's uphill, but overall I think the learning process will be much faster. I've also done quite a few laps of the track and I know more or less what to expect."

Temperatures around 35 degrees combined with high humidity of 65 per cent will be another challenge of the first India GP, but at least the MotoGP riders have experience with that. "Beforehand I checked the forecasts and was worried, but here we have now seen that the temperatures are no higher than in Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand, for example," Pol Espargaró described. "It's pretty similar, the humidity is high and I drink a lot of water throughout the day. But that's a normal thing for these Asian races."

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2nd Martin, 247. 3rd Bezzecchi, 218. 4th Binder, 173. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 160. 6th Zarco, 147. 7th Marini, 135. 8th Viñales, 128. 9th Alex Márquez, 108. 10th Miller, 104. 11th Quartararo, 85. 12th Morbidelli, 68. 13th Oliveira, 65. 14th Augusto Fernández, 58. 15th Bagnaia, 284. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.