Johann Zarco: "Sporting mentality from Gigi".

Johann Zarco is not yet paying much attention to the Honda riders, he said on Thursday before the Indian GP. But the Pramac-Ducati rider did take a closer look at the layout of the Buddh International Circuit.

"Three and a half hours time difference is good. It's not too difficult to cope with. On the other hand, if you fly directly to Japan, seven hours makes it difficult with jet lag. As for the heat, you always think you are prepared for it, but in the end the heat is always a shock," Johann Zarco described his first impressions at the Indian GP, which marks the start of a seven-stop Asian tour for the MotoGP squad.

Up to 35 degrees and 65 per cent humidity were reported on Thursday, but in the early afternoon a rain shower in Greater Noida near Delhi cooled things down a bit.

For the first time ever, the Buddh International Circuit will host the World Motorcycle Championship this weekend. The 33-year-old Frenchman has already explored the track, which is new to everyone, on foot and on his racing bike. "The track looks interesting," the Pramac Ducati rider reported on Thursday. "I'm curious about the feeling tomorrow. The grip might not be fantastic, that's normal, we will have to get some rubber on the track first. Then maybe I can have an advantage. When the track doesn't offer so much grip, I usually feel less bad than the others. I would like to have the advantage here."

What exactly that is due to, he says, is hard to say. But Zarco suspects, "I seem to use the bike less at full lean. I like to use the 'edge grip' to turn in quickly, then straighten the bike and accelerate. But there is an area these days where you have to use that 'edge grip' on tracks with high grip levels. I do that a bit less."

Not yet watching his future Honda brand mates, Zarco assured. "No, I'm waiting for Tuesday in Valencia for that. That's enough," he replied firmly. "I was happy to be able to test things on the Ducati at Monday's test in Misano. It was really a good, sporting mentality from Gigi [Dall'Igna] to keep working on it. Of course the other Ducati riders were injured, but it made me very happy to be involved [in the test work]. My feedback is always important for them. Next year with Honda will be very interesting then - with all the feedback I can give."

Back to the layout of the Buddh International Circuit, or BIC, with a back straight more than a kilometre long: "It looks interesting. The long straight is really impressive. We talk a lot about the run-off zone at the end of that long straight, which clearly could be a bit better and wider. If you really have a problem with the brakes and if you lock the front tyre in the rain, it can be a problem. But if you think that way, we have many other tracks in Europe or even in Texas that can be at the limit. You can't think it would be more dangerous here," the two-time Moto2 World Champion stressed.

"After everything we thought about beforehand, it seems much better than we expected," was Zarco's first conclusion about the Buddh International Circuit. "I'm looking forward to discovering a new track."

The Ducati veteran also sees enough overtaking opportunities. "Yes, I think there are places where you can try a manoeuvre," he confirmed. "I'm just a little bit worried that the track next to the racing line will be a bit dirty in comparison. The more we will drive, the better it will be with the tyre wear on the track, but maybe the line will only be one or two metres wide. That makes it a bit tricky compared to other layouts."

