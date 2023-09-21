Jack Miller: "KTM won't get off the throttle".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller is confident for the overseas races after finishing 5th in Monday's test in Misano. He is convinced that the conditions in India will suit him.

Jack Miller (28) has dropped from fifth to tenth in the World Championship. The Red bull-MKTM factory rider has only achieved one podium this year on Sunday (third place in Jerez), plus two third places in the sprints in Jerez and at the Sachsenring, but three months have also passed since then. At Le Mans, Assen and Misano, the Australian went completely empty-handed in the points standings.

"I arrived here without any dramas. After the birth of our daughter last week, it was hard to leave Australia again. But I made sure my wife and daughter were well taken care of," described the young father, who married his blonde Ruby in October 2022. "The timing with the birth was impeccable in the week off after the Misano GP."

Fabio Quartararo complained in recent days about all the flights with seven overseas races in nine weeks. "I saw the story, he hasn't got a clue how many air miles I have to do every year as an Australian... Joking aside, the trip from Italy to Australia with the birth remains unforgettable. But now I'm looking forward to this GP weekend here in India. It's our first time here, I haven't been able to walk around the track yet because I didn't have time yesterday. I will make up for it this afternoon. But everything looks good. I'm looking forward to competing here."

Miller has so far not bothered about the layout of the 5.01km track with its eight right turns and five left turns. "I haven't watched a single video so far. I'm not a guy who plays video games or sits down and watches You-tube movies. After all, we have already been shown a drone video of the track in Barcelona-GP."

"We have high summer temperatures here. I am happy about that. The forecast for Sunday is 42 degrees. I train motocross at home in Townswille in January in such heat! It makes no difference to me. At least I don't have to worry about watering the track here. That saves me some stress," Jack added.

Miller managed an excellent time at Monday's test in Misano, finishing 5th and 0.5 sec behind. "That was a relief, even if I would have preferred that we had found this set-up a few Grand Prix earlier," commented the KTM factory rider. "I did more than 100 laps on the Monday before last without any pressure. The grip was excellent, only in the morning the track was dirty at first. I was very happy with the test result."

"As I said, we have changed the bike so many times in the last months. By now I think I should have paid more attention to how I should adapt better as a rider to the requirements of this bike. In the test, I had the freedom to do five-lap runs and try different things. In a test like that, you don't have to worry about where you are on the results list. Because that is not important. Now I'm curious to see how everything we learned in Misano will work out here. But we have also tested new parts. I'm looking forward to them coming to the GP circuits soon. KTM continues to develop relentlessly, which is reassuring, they don't take their foot off the throttle."

Red Bull-KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa made his debut with the new carbon chassis at Misano, he managed two outstanding fourth places in the two races. When will Miller and Binder have a carbon chassis in the pits, having already been allowed to test this bike at Misano on Monday? Miller: "Wait and see!"

"This track was achieved for Formula 1, it's an amazing facility. I'm looking forward to exploring this circuit tomorrow on the MotoGP bike. Hopefully I won't get lost. I see a lot of straights and a lot of tight corners so far. The layout should suit me well, I like the hard braking. Also, the KTM has good top speed. I don't mind the heat either. It should be a good weekend. I'm keeping my fingers crossed. We want to start the overseas races here with a good result."

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'30.602 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.