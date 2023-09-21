Brad Binder: Braking point more important than top speed record

After the widespread visa problems, Red Bull-KTM ace Brad Binder arrived at the Buddh International Circuit on Thursday morning. The conditions make him confident for the first India GP.

KTM was also affected by the delays in the issuance of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) in the run-up to the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India", with 26 people unable to board their flights as planned. "Since I have been here, everything has been pretty cool. It's been a bit of a mission with the visa situation to get here unfortunately, but we arrived early this morning," Brad Binder told the Buddh International Circuit paddock on Thursday. "I think we're still missing one or two people, but everyone else is here as far as I know."

Commenting on the 5.010km circuit with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and an overall fluid layout, the 28-year-old South African said, "I've been scouting the track on my road bike and it looks very interesting. I think it will be a lot of fun. It's really hot - and I like the heat - so I'm really looking forward to it. But we won't find out exactly what it will be like until Friday morning," he said referring to FP1 of the MotoGP class, which was extended to 70 minutes just like the second practice session on Friday afternoon.

The World Championship fourth-placed rider is also confident for this reason: "I think it can be good for us. For us, FP1 this season is always about understanding things. Because compared to previous years, things are very different for us. We have a little bit of extra time now to figure everything out, obviously get to know the track and put everything together."

Brad Binder currently holds the top speed record for the MotoGP class at 366.1 km/h (achieved in the Mugello sprint). At the Buddh International Circuit, the local organisers are hoping for breathtaking speeds on the more than one-kilometre-long back straight.

Brad didn't dare to predict whether a new record would be possible: "It's pretty downhill on the straight, but then there's an uphill bend at the end. That could reduce the chances a bit. But more important than top speed is braking the bike before the corner anyway. That's where my focus will be," he smiled.

The big topic of conversation after Monday's test in Misano was KTM's new carbon chassis. "We tested a different chassis in Misano," Binder confirmed. "I think it addresses what we have been most concerned about this year. The first impression was good, it was a bit better for sure."

That's why the KTM factory rider can well imagine using the chassis, which has already been race-tested by Dani Pedrosa at Misano, before the end of the season: "Hopefully we'll get it soon."

