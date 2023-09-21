Marc Márquez (HRC): "I ride with what I have".

Marc Müßatrquez wanted to fight for the world championship title again for the first time this year, but he is in 19th place after twelve Grand Prix. That is why he does not expect any miracles in India.

Marc Márquez (30) even fell behind a former Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa in the riders' championship at Misano, who has only contested two of twelve Grand Prix this year. The six-time MotoGP world champion plans to announce at the latest at the Japanese GP (1 October) whether he will stay with Honda or switch to Gresini Ducati, where he would ride a Ducati GP23 - as teammate of brother Alex.

But for now, the first Indian GP in history is on the calendar. Marc tested the new chassis in Misano on Monday, which Stefan Bradl had ridden there for three days as a wildcard rider. The two Honda aces agreed: "The seating position is different, the problems are the same."

"We will use the same bike here this weekend as we did at the Misano GP," Márquez assured today, although he could always switch to the new version in terms of chassis if it were better. "I had the best feeling with the bike in Misano on Sunday. That will be the basis now. Yes, we tried the new 2024 prototype on Monday, but overall for me the feeling with it was similar to the previous chassis, if not a bit worse. That's why we continue with the material we know. If they bring new parts in the future, I will try them. But for now, I'm focusing on what I have."

Marc Márquez has drawn the consequences after the disaster in Saxony (5 crashes in 40 hours) and Assen, where he twice failed to race on Sunday due to injury, and has greatly reduced his risk-taking since the Silverstone GP (6.8.).

After finishing seventh at Misano, Márquez is eager for the Indian GP. "It's strange to say this because I only finished seventh, but Misano was a good result for us. But in one part of the race my pace was really good there. But I used a lot of energy when I was doing those lap times. So in the last laps I felt very tired, so I slowed down and made sure I could finish the race with points. I didn't want to repeat the mistake I made at Le Mans, where I was exhausted in the finish but kept pushing and that's why I crashed on the penultimate lap."

"Yes, I'm approaching my task with a different mentality in the second half of the season, as I've said several times. But step by step, in the meantime, we can show for one or two or even more laps that the speed is there."

Because Marc Márquez only received his visa for India on Wednesday, he did not arrive in New Delhi until after midnight on Thursday. In the afternoon, he walked around the course within sight of world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.