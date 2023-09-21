Bagnaia and Bezzecchi not yet at 100% again

The after-effects of the Catalunya GP are still not completely over, even after two and a half weeks. But the two Ducati aces Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi are feeling better ahead of the Indian GP than they did in Misano.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia had actually hoped to be fully fit again for the seven-stop Asian tour after the race-free weekend. After hard-fought third places in the sprint and over the full GP distance in Misano, the World Championship leader had expressed the hope that the haematoma on his right knee might not completely dissipate, but at least pull further down.

"The Monday after the Misano race was quite difficult, I was quite tired. But we worked hard and tried to come here 100 per cent fit. We didn't quite manage that because it's a thing that takes a long time," the 26-year-old Italian admitted on Thursday ahead of the first Indian GP.

"But I know now very well what position to take with the leg in case I have trouble. So I'm already in a better situation compared to Misano - a much better situation," added the World Championship leader, who was still seen wearing a compression stocking on his right leg at the Buddh International Circuit. At least he is no longer limping, though.

"I walked the track twice," the Ducati factory rider told us. "The layout is interesting, it's nice and different compared to many other tracks we usually race on. It will be interesting to see how it is when riding. Some run-off zones look a bit too small. But I did a lap with the officials and the safety officer. They tried to explain everything to me and I think they have their reasons to say it's okay. Let's see, I think it will be really interesting."

His VR46 mate Marco Bezzecchi hopes the fluid layout of the 5.010km track could be a relief, especially in terms of their physical condition. "This track seems to be a bit less physically demanding than Misano, so we'll see what we can do," the World Championship bronze medallist interjected in Thursday's press conference.

Noticeably, there is still a bandage on the Mooney VR46 rider's left hand. So the thumb that was sprained in Barcelona is still battered.

"The week after Misano was tough, if I'm honest. I put a lot of stress on the hand during the Misano weekend. Unfortunately I have a big haematoma on the bone which is taking a long time to dissolve and causing the pain," explained "Bez", who had nevertheless claimed two second places at his home track.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.