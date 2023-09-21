Bagnaia and Bezzecchi not yet at 100% again
Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia had actually hoped to be fully fit again for the seven-stop Asian tour after the race-free weekend. After hard-fought third places in the sprint and over the full GP distance in Misano, the World Championship leader had expressed the hope that the haematoma on his right knee might not completely dissipate, but at least pull further down.
"The Monday after the Misano race was quite difficult, I was quite tired. But we worked hard and tried to come here 100 per cent fit. We didn't quite manage that because it's a thing that takes a long time," the 26-year-old Italian admitted on Thursday ahead of the first Indian GP.
"But I know now very well what position to take with the leg in case I have trouble. So I'm already in a better situation compared to Misano - a much better situation," added the World Championship leader, who was still seen wearing a compression stocking on his right leg at the Buddh International Circuit. At least he is no longer limping, though.
"I walked the track twice," the Ducati factory rider told us. "The layout is interesting, it's nice and different compared to many other tracks we usually race on. It will be interesting to see how it is when riding. Some run-off zones look a bit too small. But I did a lap with the officials and the safety officer. They tried to explain everything to me and I think they have their reasons to say it's okay. Let's see, I think it will be really interesting."
His VR46 mate Marco Bezzecchi hopes the fluid layout of the 5.010km track could be a relief, especially in terms of their physical condition. "This track seems to be a bit less physically demanding than Misano, so we'll see what we can do," the World Championship bronze medallist interjected in Thursday's press conference.
Noticeably, there is still a bandage on the Mooney VR46 rider's left hand. So the thumb that was sprained in Barcelona is still battered.
"The week after Misano was tough, if I'm honest. I put a lot of stress on the hand during the Misano weekend. Unfortunately I have a big haematoma on the bone which is taking a long time to dissolve and causing the pain," explained "Bez", who had nevertheless claimed two second places at his home track.
Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566
5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575
7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630
8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760
11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832
13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890
14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084
16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242
18th Bradl, Honda, + 1,544
MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091
9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484
11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898
14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579
16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537
18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down
- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back
- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back
- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back
Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.
2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582
4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772
5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062
7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519
8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264
10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318
11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243
14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154
15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421
16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133
18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749
19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21.454
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962
22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672
23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100
*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)
**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)
World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:
1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.