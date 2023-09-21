Jorge Martin (Ducati): Sim racing in preparation

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin spoke ahead of the first Indian GP about his approach to the Buddh International Circuit, his relationship with Pecco Bagnaia and his future teammate Franco Morbidelli.

In Misano, Jorge Martin put in the perfect weekend, winning the sprint and the GP race from pole position at his title rivals' home track. "It was the track where they train. To be so competitive there was super-important," the Madrilenian underlined.

The Pramac star would naturally like to build on this performance in India. However, the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi is new territory for everyone. Martin therefore tried to familiarise himself with the unfamiliar layout as best he could in the run-up to the race.

"I tried to understand the track well even before we came here. Because I really wanted to be competitive here as well. I tried a lot with the video game on the simulator to understand the corners," revealed the 25-year-old Spaniard. "Then when I arrived here, I immediately did a few laps on the racing bike. I like the layout a lot and I'm looking forward to the first practice session. I don't know exactly what will happen or what to expect. In any case, I will try to be competitive and hopefully win - that is the goal," he said confidently.

In doing so, Martin naturally also wants to put further pressure on World Championship leader Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, after he cut the latter's lead to 36 points at Misano.

Especially in the run-up to the first Indian GP in history, pictures of the two title rivals from their Moto3 days could be seen again and again. For Martin and Bagnaia were teammates at Aspar back then - and on the Indian-made Mahindra. "We even shared a room during that time and played PlayStation together in the evenings," Pecco recalls. "Our relationship is based on respect, that's the main thing, and we know each other's potential very well. That means it will always be a fair fight."

Looking back, Jorge Martin said, "At the time, I could not have imagined that one day we would be fighting for a title in MotoGP. Because he also had more experience when I came into the class and was always faster than me. I just tried to learn from him and get closer. Over the years we have moved away a bit because we also live in different countries, but we always have a lot of respect for each other. I feel like we have a good relationship," the World Cup runner-up stressed.

Martin also couldn't avoid a topic in the MotoGP paddock on Thursday, after Franco Morbidelli's switch to the Pramac Ducati and thus the name of his teammate for 2024 was officially announced on Monday.

"It will be interesting to see what he can show. For sure it is important to have a competitive rider by my side. This season, for example, we are also fighting for the team world championship because my teammate is also super-strong," Martin referred to his current teammate Johann Zarco, still sixth in the world championship. "Hopefully we'll continue on that path next season, hopefully Franco can adapt quickly and be competitive straight away."

