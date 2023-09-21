Morbidelli & his VR46 buddies: in the same club in 2024

The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for some time. Franco Morbidelli will get a current Ducati in the Prima Pramac Racing Team in 2024. He is looking forward enormously to the new challenge.

The last coveted Ducati Desmosedici GP24 has now been allocated for the coming season. The seat vacated by Johann Zarco's departure for Honda has been given to Franco Morbidelli (28). So after a total of five Yamaha seasons - and most recently two and a half frustrating years - the Rossi pupil gets the best bike in the MotoGP field at the moment.

"It is of course very motivating when you get a factory bike from one of the leading bike manufacturers. I have been hoping for some time that this plan could be realised," said the three-time MotoGP winner. "Now we can finally make it official."

Morbidelli also knows who to thank. "I'm very happy for the support of Paolo Campinoti, who set this up, and also my management from VR46 Riders Academy with Gianluca Falcioni did a top job." Pramac title sponsor Prima should also be pleased with this (Italian) rider choice.

Valentino Rossi should be popping corks after the deal for Franco "Franky" Morbidelli was completed. Now all his MotoGP protégés will be riding a competitive Ducati - after Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Marini, in future also the MotoGP runner-up from 2020.

Francesco Bagnaia is also very happy about his new brand colleague: "Franky deserves this chance. He was not in the best position at Yamaha in the past years, he came back from an injury in 2021 and switched from an old bike to a new one. Maybe the difference wasn't that big, but a lot of other things have changed, for example the crew chief. It wasn't the best situation for him, but we all know his potential."

"For me it's great to have Franky on the same bike. We can then also start talking about the same things. Sometimes we talked about our bikes, but if you just talk about it, it's impossible to compare. I'm happy and it could be interesting because now we'll be riding the same bikes in practice as well and the competitiveness will be bigger," the Ducati-Lenovo factory team World Champion added with a smile.

Marco Bezzecchi saw it similarly: "It will be difficult because Franky is a tough fighter, but at the same time it will be a lot of fun. I can't wait to welcome him to Ducati."

For his part, Morbidelli can't wait to become part of the VR46 Ducati club. "For sure there were some difficult moments listening to their feedback and understanding that it was so different compared to how I felt. That was a bit frustrating at times. Next year we will talk about the same things."

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2nd Martin, 247. 3rd Bezzecchi, 218. 4th Binder, 173. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 160. 6th Zarco, 147. 7th Marini, 135. 8th Viñales, 128. 9th Alex Márquez, 108. 10th Miller, 104. 11th Quartararo, 85. 12th Morbidelli, 68. 13th Oliveira, 65. 14th Augusto Fernández, 58. 15th Bagnaia, 283. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.