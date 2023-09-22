Taka Nakagami (Honda): "Not the best feeling"

HCR warhorse Takaaki Nakagami wants to approach the new track in India step by step. However, he has concerns about the safety of the Buddh International Circuit.

"I saw the layout of the new track for the first time at the safety commission meeting in Misano. And even then, concerns were expressed," said Taka Nakagami (31). Those concerns were not allayed during a first walk with his team around the 5.01km track, he said. "Some walls are really close. You don't have the best feeling there."

Nakagami is clearly HRC's most valiant rider this season. He has yet to miss a grand prix. Compared to his three nominal Honda cronies, all plagued by injury miseries, a proud achievement. Despite this "experience advantage", Taka doesn't know what really lies ahead for him and his RC213V.

"I want to approach the limit lap by lap and be very careful at the beginning. My biggest attention will be on the gearbox set-up."

"It would be good for Honda if we had a lot of grip here," Nakagami says, but has to laugh himself at this sentence, knowing full well about the modest rubber downforce on the Indian track so far.

"It's always exciting to get to know new countries," the 234-time GP participant quickly deviates from Honda-specific topics. "It's surprisingly hot here. I travelled from Japan, it was already tropically warm there. But here it is even more extreme. If the weather stays like this, it will be a deciding factor, especially in the race."

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.