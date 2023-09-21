Alex Márquez: "Rider more decisive than the bike".

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez wants to put on a good show at the Buddh International Circuit. He likes the track. In terms of safety, he believes he is on the acceptable side.

Alex Márquez (27) is in for an exciting Grand Prix. "Everyone is starting from zero. The grip level will not be very high. The decisive factor will be who can adapt quickly. That's why the rider will be more decisive here than the bike."

The long back straight pleases the Gresini Ducati rider. "For Ducatis, as we all know, long straights are always good." However, the Catalan immediately added that the Desmosedici no longer have the same speed advantages of earlier years. "Especially KTM and Aprilia have caught up a lot."

The 2014 Moto3 champion and 2019 Moto2 world champion already made his first acquaintance with the track before the first practice lap. "I went for a little jog on the track. I like the layout of the track. It has a lot more ups and downs than I expected. But all in all, it's a cool track."

The ever-discussed safety concerns are only partly shared by the younger Márquez, who is about to make his 200th GP start in India. "Sure, some walls are quite close. Especially after the long straight in turn 4. But with the airfences it will be fine."

For the current ninth-placed MotoGP intermediate, the corner combination 8/9/10 with the narrow bottleneck is the most interesting part of the track, which opened in 2011. Incidentally, Sebastian Vettel won there with the Red Bull in the first Indian F1 GP in October of the same year.

Alex Márquez knows why the whole GP circus has made its way to the 1.4 billion state. "India is an extremely important market with millions of motorbikes sold. We just want to show the fans what a great show MotoGP is."

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.