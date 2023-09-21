Schedule India Premiere: Longer Sessions on Friday

After numerous inspection laps on foot and on the racing bike, the time has come: For the first time, the MotoGP riders take to the Buddh International Circuit with their GP bikes. The schedule has been adjusted accordingly.

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC for short) in Greater Noida near Delhi is unfamiliar terrain for the motorbike world championship riders. The circuit was planned by Hermann Tilke. The spacious facility was originally designed to meet the requirements of Formula 1, which held the Indian GP in the state of Uttar Pradesh from 2011 to 2013.

Now 5.010 km long, the circuit is described as fast and flowing, with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners. Especially on the more than one-kilometre-long back straight, the local organisers are even hoping for new top speed records in India.

The MotoGP riders rated the layout as quite interesting before the first practice, Marco Bezzecchi described it as fantastic. Pol Espargaró even expects it to be one of the most entertaining tracks of the season. The run-off zone in turn 4 could be wider, the riders agreed. Overall, however, the situation is better than expected.

There are still question marks about the grip level. Because the track has not been used much recently, many expect low grip due to the lack of tyre wear. However, Aleix Espargaró also revealed on Thursday: "We have a couple of engineers at Aprilia who worked at Ferrari in Formula 1 in the past when they raced here, and they told me that this circuit was the track with the best grip on the calendar back then. The tarmac doesn't seem to have taken much damage either, although it's been a long time since Formula 1 was last here. So I think the grip will be good after a few laps."

In Central Europe, there is a time difference of three and a half hours to consider - and even some adjustments compared to the usual schedule. The MotoGP aces will tackle both the sprint on Saturday and the main 24-lap race on Sunday at 3.30 pm local time. This means that for fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the race will start right on time for lunch at 12 noon.

Because the track is new to everyone, all classes will also be allowed longer sessions of up to 70 minutes on the first day of practice to adjust to the demands of the BIC.

Schedule for the 2023 Indian GP (CEST).

Friday, 22 September:

06.00 - 06.50 (50 min): Moto3, Practice 1

07.05 - 08.00 (55 min): Moto2, Practice 1

08.15 - 09.25 (70 min): MotoGP, FP1



10.15 - 11.05 (50 min): Moto3, Practice 2

11.20 - 12.15 (55 min): Moto2, Practice 2

12.30 - 13.40 (70 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 23 September:

05.40 - 06.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

06.25 - 06.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

07.10 - 07.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

07.50 - 08.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

08.15 - 08.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



09.50 - 10.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

10.15 - 10.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

10.45 - 11.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

11.10 - 11.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

12.00: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)



Sunday, 24 September:

07.40 - 07.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

09.00: Moto3 race (17 laps)

10.15: Moto2 race (19 laps)

12.00: MotoGP race (24 laps)