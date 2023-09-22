Day 1 in India: Marini in front, Marc Márquez fourth

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing) set the fastest time of the day at the Buddh International Circuit ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin and Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaró. Stefan Bradl ended Friday in 20th place.

The second MotoGP session at the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit did not start until 4.15 pm local time, as the marshals had been delayed in arriving for the FP2 sessions because they had not been supplied with mineral water beforehand despite the heat. Later in the afternoon, temperatures in Greater Noida, not far from Delhi, also reached 33 degrees, aggravated by the high humidity. The temperature on the tarmac was 37 degrees.

At the beginning of the practice session, which was extended to 70 minutes and which decides on the direct entry into Q2, Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller crashed in turn 12, but the Australian was able to continue.

As in FP1, the braking zone in front of turn 1 proved to be tricky. After 20 minutes, Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaró took a ride through the gravel bed, not for the first time and by far not the only one on this day.

The first 1'45" time of the session was set by Marco Bezzecchi after 25 minutes in 1'45.993", bringing the Mooney VR46 protégé to within 0.003s of his own FP1 best.

Yamaha's gearbox and transmission problems, which had hampered Fabio Quartararo twice in the morning, had been resolved for the second session. The 2021 World Champion also quickly improved by eight tenths of a second compared to FP1, in which he had only completed ten laps. Rins' substitute Stefan Bradl even found almost 1.7 sec in the first half hour of the timed practice on the LCR Castrol Honda and was thus in 16th place in the meantime.

At the halfway point of the 70-minute session, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin took the top spot on the timesheet in 1:45.672 min. His brand colleague Luca Marini came within 0.093s of that benchmark time, but then crashed a few seconds later in the run-off zone of turn 1. Bastianini's replacement Michele Pirro suffered a similar fate at the same point, getting stuck in the gravel.

With 17 minutes left on the clock, Maverick Viñales opened the first round of chasing times on soft rear tyres with a 1'45.361". After that, however, he too was unable to brake his Aprilia sufficiently before turn 1.

With 13 minutes to go it was once again Bezzecchi who regained the lead in 1:45.246 min. At the start of the final run, Martin then cracked the next mark with a 1:44.790 min on the new GP circuit with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and a 1.2 km back straight. Aleix Espargaró edged to within 0.043sec of Martin, but it was Marini who then set the day's fastest time in 1'44.782".

Marc Márquez chased Bezzecchi, both of whom finished in the top five to earn a Q2 ticket. LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami, on the other hand, brought out yellow flags with his second crash of the day in the finish, which caused Brad Binder, among others, to lose his fastest lap time. This relegated the Red Bull-KTM factory rider from fourth to twelfth place - and thus to Q1.

Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir was surprisingly in the top 10 behind Viñales, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Zarco, while Stefan Bradl was down 1.494s in 20th.

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2,755

Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1:52.105 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083

4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504

7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537

8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610

9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695

10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807

12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842

15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857