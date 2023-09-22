Day 1 in India: Marini in front, Marc Márquez fourth
The second MotoGP session at the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit did not start until 4.15 pm local time, as the marshals had been delayed in arriving for the FP2 sessions because they had not been supplied with mineral water beforehand despite the heat. Later in the afternoon, temperatures in Greater Noida, not far from Delhi, also reached 33 degrees, aggravated by the high humidity. The temperature on the tarmac was 37 degrees.
At the beginning of the practice session, which was extended to 70 minutes and which decides on the direct entry into Q2, Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller crashed in turn 12, but the Australian was able to continue.
As in FP1, the braking zone in front of turn 1 proved to be tricky. After 20 minutes, Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaró took a ride through the gravel bed, not for the first time and by far not the only one on this day.
The first 1'45" time of the session was set by Marco Bezzecchi after 25 minutes in 1'45.993", bringing the Mooney VR46 protégé to within 0.003s of his own FP1 best.
Yamaha's gearbox and transmission problems, which had hampered Fabio Quartararo twice in the morning, had been resolved for the second session. The 2021 World Champion also quickly improved by eight tenths of a second compared to FP1, in which he had only completed ten laps. Rins' substitute Stefan Bradl even found almost 1.7 sec in the first half hour of the timed practice on the LCR Castrol Honda and was thus in 16th place in the meantime.
At the halfway point of the 70-minute session, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin took the top spot on the timesheet in 1:45.672 min. His brand colleague Luca Marini came within 0.093s of that benchmark time, but then crashed a few seconds later in the run-off zone of turn 1. Bastianini's replacement Michele Pirro suffered a similar fate at the same point, getting stuck in the gravel.
With 17 minutes left on the clock, Maverick Viñales opened the first round of chasing times on soft rear tyres with a 1'45.361". After that, however, he too was unable to brake his Aprilia sufficiently before turn 1.
With 13 minutes to go it was once again Bezzecchi who regained the lead in 1:45.246 min. At the start of the final run, Martin then cracked the next mark with a 1:44.790 min on the new GP circuit with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners and a 1.2 km back straight. Aleix Espargaró edged to within 0.043sec of Martin, but it was Marini who then set the day's fastest time in 1'44.782".
Marc Márquez chased Bezzecchi, both of whom finished in the top five to earn a Q2 ticket. LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami, on the other hand, brought out yellow flags with his second crash of the day in the finish, which caused Brad Binder, among others, to lose his fastest lap time. This relegated the Red Bull-KTM factory rider from fourth to twelfth place - and thus to Q1.
Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir was surprisingly in the top 10 behind Viñales, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Zarco, while Stefan Bradl was down 1.494s in 20th.
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2,755
Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):
1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1:52.105 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec
3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083
4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214
5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504
7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537
8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610
9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695
10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807
12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809
13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810
14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842
15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857