Stefan Bradl (Honda/20th): "Have to find more speed".
Stefan Bradl moved up from 22nd to 20th in qualifying on Friday afternoon in India on the Honda RC213V of Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda Castrol team, cutting the gap to Luca Marini's best time to almost half. "It was quite a demanding day, as twice 70 minutes in these conditions is quite a lot," the Bavarian described after his performance at the IndianOil GP at the Buddh International Circuit, where he replaces Spanish Texas GP winner Alex Rins - as well as at Motegi/Japan (October 1).
"First of all, every rider had to get to know this new circuit, which was intense, because the track reveals braking points that you reach at very high speed. It has not been so easy to get the right references there. For Turn 1, I was struggling to find the right braking point. Because the limit is super narrow there... If you brake just one lane too late, you have to go way out. You also had to get used to the available tyres first. The surface was a bit dirty, we expected that."
"Overall, it's now about finding more speed for Saturday," added Bradl. "Overall, you have to say the facility here is okay. We didn't have huge hopes. But so far everything is okay."
Repsol Honda put Marc Márquez and Joan Mir straight into Q2. Does the Honda fit pretty well on this track?
Bradl: "Yes, I am also a bit surprised. I'm happy for them, of course. We have to check the data and see what they did. Because we started with a basic set-up that I used in Assen a few months ago. Also, I'm back on a completely different set-up that I haven't ridden for a long time. In the morning it was also not easy to get used to the new track and at the same time to find confidence in this new configuration. In the afternoon I adapted better. Things went a bit better then. But when you are so far behind in the morning, it is difficult to make up for it. Now we will do everything to get the best out of it tomorrow and make some progress."
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1'44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2,755
Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):
1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1:52.105 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec
3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083
4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214
5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504
7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537
8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610
9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695
10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807
12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809
13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810
14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842
15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857