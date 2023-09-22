Stefan Bradl (Honda/20th): "Have to find more speed".

Stefan Bradl is using a Kalex chassis for the first time in three months in India and struggled to get going on Friday.

Stefan Bradl moved up from 22nd to 20th in qualifying on Friday afternoon in India on the Honda RC213V of Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda Castrol team, cutting the gap to Luca Marini's best time to almost half. "It was quite a demanding day, as twice 70 minutes in these conditions is quite a lot," the Bavarian described after his performance at the IndianOil GP at the Buddh International Circuit, where he replaces Spanish Texas GP winner Alex Rins - as well as at Motegi/Japan (October 1).

"First of all, every rider had to get to know this new circuit, which was intense, because the track reveals braking points that you reach at very high speed. It has not been so easy to get the right references there. For Turn 1, I was struggling to find the right braking point. Because the limit is super narrow there... If you brake just one lane too late, you have to go way out. You also had to get used to the available tyres first. The surface was a bit dirty, we expected that."

"Overall, it's now about finding more speed for Saturday," added Bradl. "Overall, you have to say the facility here is okay. We didn't have huge hopes. But so far everything is okay."

Repsol Honda put Marc Márquez and Joan Mir straight into Q2. Does the Honda fit pretty well on this track?

Bradl: "Yes, I am also a bit surprised. I'm happy for them, of course. We have to check the data and see what they did. Because we started with a basic set-up that I used in Assen a few months ago. Also, I'm back on a completely different set-up that I haven't ridden for a long time. In the morning it was also not easy to get used to the new track and at the same time to find confidence in this new configuration. In the afternoon I adapted better. Things went a bit better then. But when you are so far behind in the morning, it is difficult to make up for it. Now we will do everything to get the best out of it tomorrow and make some progress."

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2,755

Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1:52.105 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083

4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504

7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537

8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610

9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695

10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807

12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842

15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857