Luca Marini (1st): "Factory teams will make step".

"It was a very bad decision to do the interviews in the leather suit. I'm sweating more now than on the track," Luca Marini opened his press round shortly after 6pm local time in Greater Noida on Friday. But apart from that - and a crash in the gravel at turn 1 - the Buddh International Circuit's MotoGP debut went well for the 26-year-old Italian with the fastest time of the day.

"It was a positive day for me, as you could see," confirmed Marini. "The feeling this morning was especially nice, already in the first laps. I was really strong and fast from the beginning. We did a good job on Thursday with the track inspection. We tried to analyse the lines and understand the braking points. That worked very well. Then we worked on the electronics because that's the first thing you have to be very precise with when you come to a new track. That was okay as well."

It is on the electronics side, however, that the Ducati GP22 rider and his Mooney VR46 crew would need to work further to improve performance ahead of Saturday. "I expect that tomorrow all the factory teams will make a big step," Marini explained. "With all the engineers and with more people working for them, they will definitely make a step. So we have to be smart and analyse the data well to see if I can do something different rider-wise compared to the other Ducati riders. We have a lot of data, so it's great to be on a Ducati. With seven other riders, there is definitely at least one rider for every corner who does something better. That's our strength."

Basically, unfamiliar tracks like the 5.01km BIC suit the 2020 Moto2 runner-up - and not just because he is considered an analyst and tinkerer. "I just have a good instinct there. I also remember being fastest at the first test in Indonesia. I can adapt to new things very well. That's great, but I also know it's not enough. Because tomorrow everyone will improve. So we have to be focused. Qualifying is going to be tough and it's the key to show a good race," the WRC seventh-placed knows.

"If you chase another bike in these high temperatures, your race is over," Marini fears. He is not only referring to the usual difficulties with the air pressure in the front tyre. "It's also about the temperature of the engine and the brakes. Today it was strange, it was realtively cool outside at the end because the second practice ended very late. But the race starts at 3.30pm, the temperatures are quite different."

"I expect it will be very difficult when you follow another rider, especially with those hard braking phases. In turn 1, for example, everyone went wide, me as well," the fastest rider of the day admitted. "If you're following another bike, it's going to be even harder to slow your bike down."

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755