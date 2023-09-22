Brad Binder (KTM/12th): "It's an attractive track"

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder was annoyed because his fastest lap in India was cancelled today. So he fell back from P4 to P12. But he is enthusiastic about the Buddh Circuit.

The otherwise so consistent and reliable Brad Binder crashed in the last two Sunday races in Barcelona and Misano. In Italy, he at least managed to continue and save two precious points for 14th place. But in the World Championship standings, two-time season winner Aleix Espargaró has moved as close as 13 points to him.

Binder, however, managed third place in the first practice session today on the 5.01 km Buddh International Circuit (with eight right-hand and five left-hand corners). In the second practice session, where the top-10 went straight into Q2 single, he was fourth in the finish, but that time was cancelled because it was achieved after Nakagami's yellow flag crash.

"It was a cool and quite interesting first day here," summed up the South African. "This circuit is special, it's impressive. I enjoyed it today. But the day didn't get off to an ideal start because I crashed straight away on about lap five in the morning when I went into the gravel on the first corner. I had picked a spot in the gravel there as a reference point for my braking point. But when I got there a lap later, it was gone... so I missed my braking point by about a mile," laughed the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "Luckily I only tipped over harmlessly in the gravel."

"At least I finished the first session well. In the afternoon, the conditions were a bit tricky at the beginning because one of the tyres we mounted had zero grip. We didn't understand what was happening at first. We were faced with a puzzle. Then we took another tyre. I feel good. Unfortunately my best lap was cancelled because of the yellow flag, otherwise I would have been straight into Q2. But that can't be changed; we have to accept that."

But apparently there were problems with the information given to the drivers. "We were informed about the yellow flag, but the marshal never lifted the warning," Brad fretted. "Race Direction still didn't give me back my best lap time."

What does Brad Binder like best about this track designed by engineer Hermann Tilke? "First and foremost, it's different from all the other GP tracks, it's varied. I don't know if it's just different or just new for us... If you look at Jerez, for example - we've done a million laps there. In Valencia also a million. Then when we come to a new track - new is always cool. I really enjoyed today. It was entertaining. There are some tricky parts here. If you miss your braking point by half a metre or a metre, you're going to get carried out super far. You have to be precise here. I think it's a pleasing circuit."