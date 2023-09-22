Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/5th): "It's damn hard".

Best time in FP1 and 5th place in qualifying in the afternoon were Marco Bezzecchi's results after the first day on the 5.01 km long Buddh International Circuit, which is new for all GP riders. "It was okay, I can't complain," grinned the 24-year-old Italian. "The track is really nice, technical and demanding. It was tough, but it was also good," he summed up.

"Bez" was happy with his physical condition. "I am very happy with how it is going with the hand. I feel quite good on the bike and I can say that I am almost back to 100 per cent in terms of my physical condition. I still have a little pain and there are two chicanes on this track, but overall the direction changes are easier to manage than in Misano. It was tough because it's hot, but it was okay."

The fastest time of the day in the afternoon was fixed by his Mooney VR46 teammate Luca Marini, who was 0.420 sec faster than the world championship bronze medallist. "I'll have a look at his data right after this interview," Bezzechi announced with a smile.

What was clear to see on Friday: especially the braking point before turn 1 poses a challenge to the MotoGP riders on the Indian GP circuit. "Yes, it is very difficult to brake the bike before turn 1, also because the second turn follows immediately afterwards. It is damn difficult. I made so many mistakes today looking for the perfect reference," Bez described.

At the same time, however, the Rossi pupil also revealed: "I think it's the hardest place in terms of mistakes, but it's not the section of the track that's the hardest to ride. The third sector is more difficult - and spectacular, with the two chicanes and the steep corner. You have to be very precise in the successive corners. If you make a mistake in the first corner, you mess up the whole sector," the curly-headed rider said plainly, as usual.

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755