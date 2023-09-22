Marc Márquez: "Talent makes the difference".

Marc Márquez was not surprised about his 2nd and 4th place in India. He pointed to the performance of Mir and Quartararo. "On a new track, talent counts."

It was a first day of practice unlike anything Marc Márquez has experienced so far in this screwed-up season: 2nd place in the first practice, 4th place and direct entry into Qualifying 2 at the IndianOil GP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

"My first impression of this new track is really good, better than everyone expected," summed up the Repsol Honda star. "I think good work has been done here in the last two months. There is no doubt that a few corners can be defused for next year. But a lot has already been done, and we riders are all grateful for that. Because this Grand Prix can go over without any problem, we can fully concentrate on riding."

Repsll-Honda got Márquez and Mir into Q2 straight away. Does that mean the Honda RC213V works better at the Buddh Circuit than elsewhere?

Marc Márquez: "No, no, in the end it's the same bike as always. But I know Joan Mir is a super talented rider. When you come to a new track, the talented riders make the difference. Yes, especially today in the morning we were very competitive. We were close to the front. In the afternoon we were already further behind. We did the best lap behind Bezzecchi, Joan and me. Because if you don't have a draft horse in front of you here as a Honda rider, it's very difficult to do a top lap time. Yes, now we are in Q2. But if you look closely, Quartararo also made it. You can see here as well: When talented riders come to a new track, it's easy for us to find the limit quickly."