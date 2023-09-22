Jorge Martin (2nd): Almost-highsider at the start attempt

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin rode to P2 in the day's standings on his MotoGP debut in India on Friday and spoke afterwards about a very tricky first corner and an awkward start attempt, among other things.

MotoGP starts its Asian tour with an adventure at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi. On Friday, the VR46 Ducati aces set the tone on the track, which is new to all GP riders. First Marco Bezzecchi set the best time in the morning, then it was his team mate Luca Marini in the timed practice. Brand colleague Jorge Martin ended up in P2 with the Pramac Ducati - only eight thousandths behind Marini.

"It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed riding here," said Martin, describing his first feel of the 5.01km Buddh International Circuit. "I felt good straight away in the morning. In the afternoon we improved some little things, I was super competitive then. The pace is also good and the lap time was also great."

Commenting on the many spin-outs at Turn 1, the Spaniard said, "It's a really tight corner. It doesn't actually look like it, it seems a bit wider at first. But then at the end it's a first-gear corner and we get there at 300 km/h. So it's not easy. Maybe the reference is missing a little bit, but I found mine. I am quite confident. When I looked at the gauges I went wide once, but otherwise I was quite good on the line."

With regard to the sprint on Saturday (start at 12 noon CET), the World Championship runner-up said: "For sure the first lap will be interesting, especially if you go off the line. Off the racing line it is quite dirty. That can be exciting. I almost produced a highsider at the start attempt, hopefully it will be cleaned up. We will make a note of that. It's important that everything is clean on the track."

On the 1.2km back straight, Martin said, "You kind of have to anticipate the braking point after that, especially if you have someone in front of you. There are different lines." On the subject of tyres, he noted, "The tyres are degrading, the last ten laps will definitely not be easy. We found our way in very quickly, setting fast times. Tomorrow I think we'll be pushing into the low 1:44s range."

For Martin, there is one critical spot as far as the run-out is concerned: "I think turn 10 is a bit on the limit. Luckily nobody crashed there. But we get there very quickly - in third gear and almost at the limit. Now we can't do anything, but we will ask for improvements for 2024. Now it is what it is."

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755