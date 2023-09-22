Jack Miller (KTM/18th): Monkey spilled the coffee

Jack Miller made a false start in the first Indian GP in history: After 16th place in free practice and 18th in qualifying, he has to go to Q1, just like his Red Bull KTM teammate Brad Binder.

"It didn't go ideally," the Australian scratched his head. "In the morning I felt good on the bike and did a fast lap at the end that would have been enough for second place, but was then cancelled."

Accordingly, Jack Miller roared out of the pit lane for the second session in the afternoon, but quickly realised that his team had galloped off with a few spins on the set-up. "We went the wrong way with the engine brake and had to undo the changes. Then I slipped up and a lot of time went by before I got back to the pits after the long walk around the track. All in all, we lost a bit of direction, I wasn't driving optimally either," he admitted.

At the beginning, the 5.01 kilometre Buddh International Circuit also gave him some puzzles. "It's fun to drive, especially in the banked corner at the back of the track where pretty much everything grinds along the ground at full lean. But it's also difficult to chain together an optimal lap because there are a lot of blind corners where, like at Sachsnering, you're heading blindly for the apex before you can see it.And at the end of the back straight I braked way too early at the start, even before the 300 metre mark, because it looks like you're accelerating towards a wall there, a strange optical illusion where you have to fight every fibre in your body to let up on the gas. The start should be interesting: The first corner and the transition to the second are super tight, I'd almost bet my house that not everyone gets through there unscathed."

His afternoon was made even more interesting by an unexpected visitor in the pits. "I was sitting in front of the monitor watching the Moto3 session when I noticed movement way up high, where the cables disappear into the galvanised steel of the roof structure. At first I thought a dog had gotten lost, but then I recognised a monkey as big as a baboon! We threw a few bananas up to attract him, but so far he hasn't come back. At least we now have a suspicion who spilled the coffee from one of my mechanics!"

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2,755

Moto2, Buddh Circuit, combined times after FP2 (22.9.):

1st Arbolino, Kalex, 1:52.105 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.065 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.083

4th Vietti, Kalex, + 0.214

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.346

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0,504

7th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.537

8th Salac, Kalex, + 0.610

9th Canet, Kalex, + 0,695

10th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.717

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0,807

12th Tulovic, Kalex, + 0.809

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.810

14th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.842

15th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.857