Jack Miller (KTM/18th): Monkey spilled the coffee
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"It didn't go ideally," the Australian scratched his head. "In the morning I felt good on the bike and did a fast lap at the end that would have been enough for second place, but was then cancelled."
Accordingly, Jack Miller roared out of the pit lane for the second session in the afternoon, but quickly realised that his team had galloped off with a few spins on the set-up. "We went the wrong way with the engine brake and had to undo the changes. Then I slipped up and a lot of time went by before I got back to the pits after the long walk around the track. All in all, we lost a bit of direction, I wasn't driving optimally either," he admitted.
At the beginning, the 5.01 kilometre Buddh International Circuit also gave him some puzzles. "It's fun to drive, especially in the banked corner at the back of the track where pretty much everything grinds along the ground at full lean. But it's also difficult to chain together an optimal lap because there are a lot of blind corners where, like at Sachsnering, you're heading blindly for the apex before you can see it.And at the end of the back straight I braked way too early at the start, even before the 300 metre mark, because it looks like you're accelerating towards a wall there, a strange optical illusion where you have to fight every fibre in your body to let up on the gas. The start should be interesting: The first corner and the transition to the second are super tight, I'd almost bet my house that not everyone gets through there unscathed."
His afternoon was made even more interesting by an unexpected visitor in the pits. "I was sitting in front of the monitor watching the Moto3 session when I noticed movement way up high, where the cables disappear into the galvanised steel of the roof structure. At first I thought a dog had gotten lost, but then I recognised a monkey as big as a baboon! We threw a few bananas up to attract him, but so far he hasn't come back. At least we now have a suspicion who spilled the coffee from one of my mechanics!"
