Espargaró (Aprilia/3rd): "More motocross than MotoGP".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The tidy mood in the Noale factory team camp was by no means a given. After all, the two stars were not in complete agreement in the second practice session when Maverick Viñales (28) messed up a fast lap for his teammate Aleix Espargaró (34) when he dawdled on his line after going wide in turn 1.
"We need tougher penalties," Espargaró said with a joking wink in his teammate's direction. However, both aces said more seriously, the issue of penalties would certainly become more topical in the races given the tricky Turn 1. "Meanwhile, it's always the case that the start is enormously tricky," analysed Viñales fatalistically.
"Turn 1 is like driving on ice. If you misjudge the braking by even one metre, you inevitably end up in the gravel. Mistakes happen easily here," Viñales sees a big risk especially at the start. "I must have hit the gravel ten times on Friday. That was more motocross than MotoGP," Espargaró adds to his team-mate's analysis.
But both Aprilia riders agree: "The Indians did a good job. The layout fits and with some small adjustments for next year it will be a very good track", Espargaró is pleased about the new challenge for the MotoGP heroes.
Espargaró and Viñales see the biggest problem with the climatic conditions anyway. "It's extremely hot and the bikes also produce a huge amount of waste heat. That will be a challenge already for the sprint, but even more so for the race. Even more than in Malaysia. It's over the limit." Aleix Espargaró added dryly: "We can then recover on the long night flight to the next race in Japan."
"Our Aprilias are running very well here," Espargaró analyses the first day of practice. The three-time MotoGP winner "would have expected to find a track here like in Qatar or Argentina. But the layout reminds me more of Austin. I expect that we can play to the strengths of the RS-GP23, especially in turns 1 and 3 and in the final corner like in Barcelona."
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755