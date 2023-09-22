Espargaró (Aprilia/3rd): "More motocross than MotoGP".

Despite a near-collision, Aprilia Factory riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales were in high spirits after the first day of practice in India: both are in Q2 and still see potential.

The tidy mood in the Noale factory team camp was by no means a given. After all, the two stars were not in complete agreement in the second practice session when Maverick Viñales (28) messed up a fast lap for his teammate Aleix Espargaró (34) when he dawdled on his line after going wide in turn 1.

"We need tougher penalties," Espargaró said with a joking wink in his teammate's direction. However, both aces said more seriously, the issue of penalties would certainly become more topical in the races given the tricky Turn 1. "Meanwhile, it's always the case that the start is enormously tricky," analysed Viñales fatalistically.

"Turn 1 is like driving on ice. If you misjudge the braking by even one metre, you inevitably end up in the gravel. Mistakes happen easily here," Viñales sees a big risk especially at the start. "I must have hit the gravel ten times on Friday. That was more motocross than MotoGP," Espargaró adds to his team-mate's analysis.

But both Aprilia riders agree: "The Indians did a good job. The layout fits and with some small adjustments for next year it will be a very good track", Espargaró is pleased about the new challenge for the MotoGP heroes.

Espargaró and Viñales see the biggest problem with the climatic conditions anyway. "It's extremely hot and the bikes also produce a huge amount of waste heat. That will be a challenge already for the sprint, but even more so for the race. Even more than in Malaysia. It's over the limit." Aleix Espargaró added dryly: "We can then recover on the long night flight to the next race in Japan."

"Our Aprilias are running very well here," Espargaró analyses the first day of practice. The three-time MotoGP winner "would have expected to find a track here like in Qatar or Argentina. But the layout reminds me more of Austin. I expect that we can play to the strengths of the RS-GP23, especially in turns 1 and 3 and in the final corner like in Barcelona."

