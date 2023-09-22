Fabio Quartararo: Two gearboxes destroyed in 10 laps
Fabio Quartararo improved by more than two seconds in the afternoon's second MotoGP practice session, moving up the leaderboard from P18 to P8. This also earned the 2021 World Champion a fixed qualification for Q2 on Saturday.
Quartararo could only do ten laps in the morning. The reason was a problem with the gearbox. "It was really difficult in the morning, I only had nine laps so I could hardly learn the track. Some corners are difficult, it's about the braking point and in turns 8 and 9 it's about the line - also in turns 10, 11 and 12," the Frenchman enumerated. "To be honest, it was super-hard to get into Q2, but we did it. In some sections, the layout is really very difficult to learn."
On the technical problems at Yamaha, Fabio said, "I had the same problem with the gearbox twice. Three races ago we already tested this gearbox, it was okay then. But now we destroyed two in ten laps - I think that was enough! It was a pity that I couldn't drive with it again. We have now gone back to the old version. The new gearbox gave an advantage in terms of weight, but in terms of performance it wasn't a factor."
As for the layout, "El Diablo" then explains: "Turn 1 is already difficult, it's all about a good reference at the braking point. In turns 5 and 6 you have to be super precise when changing direction. In turns 8 and 9 you have to find a good line because the turn is super long at the end. Turn 12 is also difficult because you can't really see the corner."
Quartararo revealed, "For me it was difficult to find the braking reference. I usually ride a bit by ear, but now we did quite few laps unfortunately. So I'm quite happy with how it went anyway."
On Yamaha's performance, he said with a grin, "Wait and see - it's only Friday. Besides, it went quite well. But tomorrow Ducati will surely make a good move, they will have learned from their own data. We have to be clever with the tyre pressure and the choice of front tyre."
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1'44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755