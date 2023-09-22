Fabio Quartararo: Two gearboxes destroyed in 10 laps

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo spoke after the first day of MotoGP practice at the Buddh International Circuit about his technical problems in FP1 and the difficulties in exploring the new track.

Fabio Quartararo improved by more than two seconds in the afternoon's second MotoGP practice session, moving up the leaderboard from P18 to P8. This also earned the 2021 World Champion a fixed qualification for Q2 on Saturday.

Quartararo could only do ten laps in the morning. The reason was a problem with the gearbox. "It was really difficult in the morning, I only had nine laps so I could hardly learn the track. Some corners are difficult, it's about the braking point and in turns 8 and 9 it's about the line - also in turns 10, 11 and 12," the Frenchman enumerated. "To be honest, it was super-hard to get into Q2, but we did it. In some sections, the layout is really very difficult to learn."

On the technical problems at Yamaha, Fabio said, "I had the same problem with the gearbox twice. Three races ago we already tested this gearbox, it was okay then. But now we destroyed two in ten laps - I think that was enough! It was a pity that I couldn't drive with it again. We have now gone back to the old version. The new gearbox gave an advantage in terms of weight, but in terms of performance it wasn't a factor."

As for the layout, "El Diablo" then explains: "Turn 1 is already difficult, it's all about a good reference at the braking point. In turns 5 and 6 you have to be super precise when changing direction. In turns 8 and 9 you have to find a good line because the turn is super long at the end. Turn 12 is also difficult because you can't really see the corner."

Quartararo revealed, "For me it was difficult to find the braking reference. I usually ride a bit by ear, but now we did quite few laps unfortunately. So I'm quite happy with how it went anyway."

On Yamaha's performance, he said with a grin, "Wait and see - it's only Friday. Besides, it went quite well. But tomorrow Ducati will surely make a good move, they will have learned from their own data. We have to be clever with the tyre pressure and the choice of front tyre."

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755