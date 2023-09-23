Joan Mir (Honda/10th): Critical track dampens joy

Joan Mir made Repsol-Honda doubly happy on Friday afternoon at the MotoGP premiere at the Buddh Circuit, talking about the relief after the liberating blow and his safety concerns.

Joan Mir was greeted with much applause and pats on the back by his troubled Repsol Honda crew after the second MotoGP practice session at the Buddh Circuit. The 26-year-old Spaniard had qualified directly for Q2 again after a long time, with team-mate Marc Marquez also finishing in 4th place.

The 2020 MotoGP World Champion had plenty to say afterwards. "I am happy. We were able to have a pretty solid Friday for the first time," Mir beamed. "I'm not happy about everything now. I didn't have to chase someone and do a crazy lap. I think we did a good lap. In terms of performance, we are quite strong. We have a bit of everything to enjoy Saturday. We're in a better position than usual - and that's it! We want to savour it."

On the reasons for the increase, he said, "I don't think it's real. It's a new track here. In this situation you can make a difference with your driving style or if you get used to something faster. We also have room for improvement. But in Misano it is difficult to make up ground on the opponents. However, the test in Misano was helpful for the team and me."

"It is unexpected that we are doing so well here with the hard tyre. Normally it makes our bike worse in terms of grip. But we are capable of being here now."

The young father beams, "Mentally it feels very good, but it's only Friday. But we celebrated it in the pits, it brings me back to the old days."

Then Joan Mir, who has only collected five World Championship points in 2023, laughed: "In turn 1 I went wide twice in five laps. It's a difficult corner! It's hard to brake the bike there. I think everyone went wide there a lot. The wall is also quite close. When I missed the braking point, I got quite close to the wall. We know it's quite narrow there and the track is a bit critical in terms of safety at some points."

Incidentally, at the first Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit, the race distances for all three GP classes have been shortened after Friday practice due to the heat and humidity. Moto3 will now run 16 laps (previously 17), Moto2 18 instead of 19, and the Tissot Sprint will run 11 laps (instead of 12). The MotoGP competition on Sunday has been reduced from 24 to 21 laps.

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755