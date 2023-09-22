Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati/7th): Hotter than Malaysia

After a slow start with 15th place in the morning, Francesco Bagnaia managed to finish the qualifying session in 7th place and make it into Q2. The sweltering heat was more of a problem for him than the Ducati set-up.

"As always on Friday, we had a lot of work with the set-up base today. Especially in the morning I had problems with braking and slid wildly. In the afternoon I felt better and had a good rhythm, but unfortunately I could only go full speed on one single lap during the "time attack"," the World Champion described.

Like many of his colleagues, Bagnaia initially struggled to find the right braking points. "The grip here is really good, but only on the racing line. In the first corner there is a narrow suitable track and if you brake even one metre, you miss the racing line and go way too far. That happened to me again and again," the Italian admitted. "With the rear tyre I have already done more than one race distance. With this type of casing, the performance drop is very constant and easy to control. Still, we have to be careful and manage the grip because at the race start at 3.30pm it's very hot, so the tyre can easily overheat."

The high temperatures are a challenge not only for the tyres but also for the rider, Bagnaia added. "On the back straight it burns your throat and it burns your legs. It's already hot in Malaysia, but not as hot as here," he moaned.

The fact that three of his Ducati brand mates were ahead of him on the list in practice didn't bother Bagnaia much, though. "If I compare myself to Jorge Martin, who has exactly the same bike as me at his disposal, it looks like he has found a basic set-up in the last few races that allows him to adapt quickly and well to any track, while we have to work on our set-up base for a long time every time," he explained. "But on Saturday we always catch up and then we are equal in terms of set-up. That will be the case this time too!"

MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081

18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392

20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755