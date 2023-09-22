Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati/7th): Hotter than Malaysia
"As always on Friday, we had a lot of work with the set-up base today. Especially in the morning I had problems with braking and slid wildly. In the afternoon I felt better and had a good rhythm, but unfortunately I could only go full speed on one single lap during the "time attack"," the World Champion described.
Like many of his colleagues, Bagnaia initially struggled to find the right braking points. "The grip here is really good, but only on the racing line. In the first corner there is a narrow suitable track and if you brake even one metre, you miss the racing line and go way too far. That happened to me again and again," the Italian admitted. "With the rear tyre I have already done more than one race distance. With this type of casing, the performance drop is very constant and easy to control. Still, we have to be careful and manage the grip because at the race start at 3.30pm it's very hot, so the tyre can easily overheat."
The high temperatures are a challenge not only for the tyres but also for the rider, Bagnaia added. "On the back straight it burns your throat and it burns your legs. It's already hot in Malaysia, but not as hot as here," he moaned.
The fact that three of his Ducati brand mates were ahead of him on the list in practice didn't bother Bagnaia much, though. "If I compare myself to Jorge Martin, who has exactly the same bike as me at his disposal, it looks like he has found a basic set-up in the last few races that allows him to adapt quickly and well to any track, while we have to work on our set-up base for a long time every time," he explained. "But on Saturday we always catch up and then we are equal in terms of set-up. That will be the case this time too!"
MotoGP results qualifying, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:44.782 min.
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.008 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.051
4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.335
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.420
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.431
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.498
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.509
9th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.523
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.550
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.624
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.757
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.768
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.794
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,807
16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.930
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.081
18th Miller, KTM, + 1,179
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.392
20th Bradl, Honda, + 1,494
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,528
22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 1.791
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22. Bradl, Honda, + 2.755